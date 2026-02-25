T20 WC: India need big win over Zimbabwe to stay in semi-final race

DEFENDING champions India face a must-win Super 8 match against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup in Chennai on Thursday after a heavy defeat to South Africa left their semi-final hopes at risk.

India’s net run rate slipped to -3.80 following the 76-run loss on Sunday. They now need a big win to keep qualification largely in their own hands.

The team must also address concerns around the opening and number three positions, with early wickets affecting their campaign.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is an option at the top of the order in India’s second Super Eights clash.

Opener Abhishek Sharma’s batting slump, including three consecutive ducks, has hurt India’s progress. In the loss to South Africa, his opening partner Ishan Kishan fell for a fourth-ball duck after skipper Aiden Markram opened the bowling with off-spin.

India now face a clear equation — win their remaining two matches or risk relying on other results.

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said combinations are being discussed for the high-stakes match.

"There can be changes, yes," Kotak told reporters. "And obviously, it goes without saying that we discuss, because there are two left-handed openers, number three is left-handed."

Kotak said he did not see a major imbalance but admitted early wickets had prompted discussion.

"I personally don't think that there is any problem there, but because we lost a wicket in the first over in three games, obviously, any team would think," he said.

India’s top and middle order feature several left-handers, and opponents have used off-spin early. Teams including Pakistan, the Netherlands and South Africa have opened with off-spin and dismissed one of the openers in the first over.

Samson, a right-hander who played in the tournament when Abhishek was unwell, could provide a different option at the top.

"People ask about Sanju as a right-hander up front," said Kotak. "Or you think of playing three spinners," he added.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, reached the Super Eights after wins over Australia and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

The West Indies lead Super Eights Group 1 after defeating Zimbabwe, with South Africa second. Both India and Zimbabwe need a win on Thursday.

"For us, every match is a must-win from here," said Kotak.

"If you want to go and win the World Cup, you expect to beat all the sides you play."

Indian middle-order batter Rinku Singh left the team to attend to his ailing father and missed training ahead of the match. Kotak said Rinku will rejoin the team on Wednesday evening.

Zimbabwe come into the match after a 107-run defeat to the West Indies at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Zimbabwe all-rounder Ryan Burl said India are also under pressure.

"Pressure does funny things to teams," Burl, a left-handed batter and leg-spinner, told reporters.

"And obviously it being a World Cup, there's that added pressure as well. So we've obviously got our processes that we want to go through. And hopefully we can execute those tomorrow."