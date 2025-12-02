India look to Kohli and Rohit to clinch ODI series against South Africa

THE DISCUSSION around the team environment has continued, but India will turn to Virat Kohli’s form and Rohit Sharma’s presence as they look to wrap up the ODI series against South Africa in the second match in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Kohli’s record 52nd ODI hundred and Rohit’s 57 set up India’s 17-run win in the first match at Ranchi, where the bowlers had to work through a late push from South Africa before closing out the game.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup still two years away, both Kohli and Rohit are playing each match to show their fitness and form. They are also “reportedly managing growing differences” with head coach Gautam Gambhir. The matter has been part of the off-field conversation and “is expected to have the BCCI stepping in at some point.”

Their recent run includes two match-winning efforts — the win against South Africa and a nine-wicket victory over Australia in Sydney in October — as the pair continue to push for their World Cup spots.

Both chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and Gambhir have remained non-committal about their participation in the World Cup, and that has been at the centre of the tensions between the two sides.

India, however, have other concerns despite the opening win.

The combination in the first ODI did not seem settled. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has a strong List A record, was moved from opening to no 4. He looked less set in that role, while stand-in captain K L Rahul kept his position at no 6.

Washington Sundar has dealt with similar changes in the past. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, who batted at no 3 in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, has often shifted positions. Batting at no 5 in the first ODI, he was part of the phase where India slowed down. He also bowled only three overs for 18 runs.

Harshit Rana strengthened his case with two early wickets with the new ball, but he gave away runs later, an area he will need to manage, especially with one ball in use from both ends after the 34th over.

Kuldeep Yadav took key wickets for a 4/68 return. He was on the expensive side but his variation helped India as South Africa finished close but short.

South Africa will look at the first ODI with confidence after recovering from 11/3. Marco Jansen attacked the bowlers again with a half-century off 26 balls, scoring 70 off 39. Matthew Breetzke made 72 on debut against India, and their long tail, including Corbin Bosch, kept them in the chase.

South Africa played the first match without Temba Bavuma and Keshav Maharaj, who were rested after the Test series win but are expected to return.

Like Guwahati, the surface and conditions in Raipur are also less familiar for the teams. In the only ODI played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, India bowled out New Zealand for 108 in January 2023 before winning by eight wickets. The only T20I here, in December 2023 against Australia, was also a low-scoring game which India won by 20 runs after scoring 174/9.

Teams

India: K L Rahul (captain, w/k), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock (w/k), Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann (w/k), Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (w/k), Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.