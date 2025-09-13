Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India and Pakistan set for Asia Cup clash after May conflict

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha have made clear they want their teams to play hard. India, the current 20-overs world champions, are also looking to defend their Asia Cup title.

India Pak

India began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the UAE, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in just 27 balls on Thursday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

AN INDIA-PAKISTAN cricket match always draws attention, and emotions are set to run high when the two teams meet on Sunday in the Asia Cup. The contest comes months after the neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May.

Bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been suspended for years, and the arch-rivals now face each other only in multi-nation tournaments. The upcoming Group A fixture will be their first meeting since the May clashes, which nearly escalated into a full-scale war.

Political relations have worsened since then, with some former Indian cricketers calling on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott the match. The boycott call has been set aside, and both teams have said they will not ease up on aggression when they meet.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha have made clear they want their teams to play hard. India, the current 20-overs world champions, are also looking to defend their Asia Cup title.

"Once the BCCI said they are aligned with the government, we are here to play," India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Friday.
"Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket and that's what we focus on."

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson also stressed focus, though he acknowledged the intensity of the occasion.

"Being part of a highly-charged event is going to be exciting," Hesson said this week.

"From my perspective ... it is about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That will be no different.

"We know India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so. But we are very much focused on improving as a team day-by-day and not getting ahead of ourselves."

India look the strongest side in the eight-team event, bolstered by the return of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shubman Gill. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in just 27 balls on Thursday.

Pakistan started with a win against Oman but their batting has been inconsistent. They are without former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but recently won a T20 tri-series in the UAE that also featured Afghanistan.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last two-three months and we just have to play good cricket," Pakistan captain Salman said on Friday.
"If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team."

(With inputs from agencies)

india vs pakistanasia cupsuryakumar yadavsalman agha

Related News

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations
News

Shivani Raja MP leads fight to save Leicester Diwali celebrations

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race
News

Phillipson, Powell in two-way Labour deputy leadership race

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir
News

Kamala Harris calls Biden’s 2024 run ‘recklessness’ in new memoir

Starmer set for first India visit in October with focus on technology
News

Starmer set for first India visit in October with focus on technology

More For You

Tommy Robinson

The event, which Robinson has promoted for months, is being billed by him as the 'UK's biggest free speech festival.' (Photo: Getty Images)

London prepares for rival demonstrations, police deploy 1,600 officers

Highlights

  • More than 1,600 officers deployed across London on Saturday
  • Far-right activist Tommy Robinson to lead "Unite the Kingdom" march
  • Anti-racism groups to stage counter-protests in Whitehall
  • Police impose conditions on routes and timings of demonstrations

LONDON police will deploy more than 1,600 officers across the city on Saturday as rival demonstrations take place, including a rally organised by far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, and a counter-protest by anti-racism campaigners.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

Economy shows no growth in July amid political turbulence

UK's ECONOMY showed no growth in July, according to official data released on Friday, adding to a difficult week for prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product was flat in July, following a 0.4 per cent rise in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Peter Mandelson

Mandelson, 71, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in the party under former leader Tony Blair, had come under scrutiny after letters and emails to Epstein were published. (Photo: Getty Images)

Peter Mandelson removed as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

PETER MANDELSON, the UK's ambassador to the United States, has been sacked over revelations about his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the government said.

"The Prime Minister has asked the Foreign Secretary to withdraw him as ambassador," a foreign ministry statement said, adding that new messages showed "the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein".

Keep ReadingShow less
Charlie Kirk

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into the largest conservative youth organisation in the country. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trump ally Charlie Kirk shot dead: The key details

Highlights:

  • Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah Valley University
  • Shooter fired from a rooftop in what police called a “targeted attack”
  • Federal, state and local agencies involved in ongoing manhunt
  • Political leaders across parties condemn the killing

A MANHUNT was underway Thursday after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, an attack that has sparked concerns of rising political violence in the United States.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

US, India look to reset trade talks as Trump plans call with Modi

Highlights:

  • Trump says he will speak to Modi in the coming weeks amid trade talks
  • Modi calls US and India "close friends and natural partners"
  • Trade officials from both countries may restart meetings in September
  • US-India trade reached $129 billion in 2024 with a $45.8 billion US deficit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration is continuing negotiations to address trade barriers with India and that he would speak to prime minister Narendra Modi, indicating a possible reset after recent friction.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us