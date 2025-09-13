India and Pakistan set for Asia Cup clash after May conflict

AN INDIA-PAKISTAN cricket match always draws attention, and emotions are set to run high when the two teams meet on Sunday in the Asia Cup. The contest comes months after the neighbours engaged in a four-day military conflict in May.

Bilateral cricket ties between the two countries have been suspended for years, and the arch-rivals now face each other only in multi-nation tournaments. The upcoming Group A fixture will be their first meeting since the May clashes, which nearly escalated into a full-scale war.

Political relations have worsened since then, with some former Indian cricketers calling on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to boycott the match. The boycott call has been set aside, and both teams have said they will not ease up on aggression when they meet.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha have made clear they want their teams to play hard. India, the current 20-overs world champions, are also looking to defend their Asia Cup title.

"Once the BCCI said they are aligned with the government, we are here to play," India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Friday.

"Once we are here to play, I think players are focused on playing cricket. I personally don't think they have anything in mind apart from playing cricket and that's what we focus on."

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson also stressed focus, though he acknowledged the intensity of the occasion.

"Being part of a highly-charged event is going to be exciting," Hesson said this week.

"From my perspective ... it is about keeping everybody focused on the job at hand. That will be no different.

"We know India are obviously hugely confident and rightfully so. But we are very much focused on improving as a team day-by-day and not getting ahead of ourselves."

India look the strongest side in the eight-team event, bolstered by the return of pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shubman Gill. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates, bowling them out for 57 in 13.1 overs before chasing the target in just 27 balls on Thursday.

Pakistan started with a win against Oman but their batting has been inconsistent. They are without former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan but recently won a T20 tri-series in the UAE that also featured Afghanistan.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last two-three months and we just have to play good cricket," Pakistan captain Salman said on Friday.

"If we can execute our plans for a long enough period, we are good enough to beat any team."

(With inputs from agencies)