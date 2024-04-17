  • Thursday, April 18, 2024
India’s market opening benefits US farmers: Biden official

The steps taken by India have given more market access for turkey, duck, blueberries, and cranberries

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai . (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

AFTER resolving half a dozen WTO disputes last year, India opened up its market for several US products which have benefited American farmers, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers.

The steps taken by India have given more market access for turkey, duck, blueberries, and cranberries benefiting farmers from several American states, US trade representative Katherine Tai told members of the house committee on Ways and Means on president Biden’s 2024 Trade Policy Agenda.

“Last June, India and the US terminated six WTO disputes, and India agreed to remove retaliatory tariffs on several US products,” Tai said.

“This means improved access for chickpeas, lentils, almonds, walnuts, and apples benefiting farmers across the country, including in Michigan, Oregon, and Washington.”

“Additionally, in September, India and the US resolved our final outstanding WTO dispute, and India agreed to reduce tariffs on several US products. This means more market access for turkey, duck, blueberries, and cranberries benefiting farmers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin,” Tai told lawmakers.

(PTI)

