Website Logo
  • Monday, January 16, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India, UK sign, exchange letters to formalise Young Professional Scheme in London

The Young Professionals Scheme will allow graduates aged between 18-30 to get a two-year visa to study in each other’s countries and help the youth understand the culture of one another.

High Commissioner V Doraiswami and PUS Home Matthew Rycroft signed and exchanged the letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event in London. (Photo credit: Twitter/@HCI_London)

By: Melvin Samuel

High Commissioner of India to the UK, Vikram K Doraiswami and Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary at the Home Office of the UK signed and exchanged letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event in London on Monday.

The event took place at the High Commission of India in London. Further details and implementation dates will be shared soon regarding the scheme.

Rycroft is a diplomat serving as Permanent Under-Secretary of the UK at the Home Office since 2020.

“HC @VDoraiswami & PUS Home @MatthewRycroft1 signed & exchanged the letters for formalising the Young Professional Scheme at an event @HCI_London today. Further details and implementation date will be shared soon. @MEAIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ukhomeoffice @DoC_GoI @ANI @DDNewslive,” the official handle of the High Commission of India in London tweeted.

Earlier in November, in a video message, British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis said that PM Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the launch of the young professional scheme at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia where both the leaders met each other for the first time.

The Young Professionals Scheme will allow graduates aged between 18-30 to get a two-year visa to study in each other’s countries and help the youth understand the culture of one another.

In his video, the British High Commissioner said that this is the first time the UK has done this with a visa-national country like India.

“More details to follow in coming weeks both about the British scheme and the Indian scheme,” Alex Ellis added. He also said that more details about both the British scheme and the Indian scheme would be revealed in the coming weeks as he called it a great opportunity.

Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. India and the United Kingdom have a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his UK counterpart Rishi Sunak on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali and their discussions also touched on important sectors of collaboration such as trade, mobility, defence and security.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of the wide-ranging India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and progress on the Roadmap 2030 for Future Relations, according to an official statement of the Ministry of External Affairs.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
News
Pilot couple killed in air crashes in Nepal – 16 years apart
News
Documentary says Vishal Mehrotra, 8, may have been murdered by notorious paedophile
HEADLINE STORY
Managing negative emotions could be key to slowing pathological ageing: Study
News
Sunak says will send heavy tanks to Ukraine
HEADLINE STORY
68 killed as Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in…
News
Relentless Trevor Noah hits back at Britain again: ‘The UK wishes to believe…
News
Waterthorpe neighbours ‘still at war’ over chopped fir tree
News
Young woman dreams of ‘full head of hair’ but in reality she has…
News
Ro Khanna’s plan to run for US Senate sparks speculation about his White…
News
Wandsworth driver jailed for killing man while speeding to nightclub
News
161 Met officers on restricted duties over racism, sexual misconduct allegations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW