India and UK aim to fast-track extradition requests

India and the United Kingdom on Monday engaged in discussions aimed at expediting actions under the mutual legal assistance treaty and prioritising extradition requests.

Stephen Kavanagh, the UK’s nominee for the next Interpol Secretary General and CBI Director Praveen Sood. (Photo: @CBIHeadquarters)

By: Vivek Mishra

The need to expedite the extradition of several fugitives from India, including former Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya, diamantaire Nirav Modi, arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari, Punjab separatists, and terrorist sympathisers currently residing in the UK, was highlighted during these talks.

This topic was brought up when a high-level UK delegation visited the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in New Delhi. The delegation was led by Stephen Kavanagh, the UK’s nominee for the next Interpol Secretary General.

CBI Director Praveen Sood, along with senior officials, engaged in thorough discussions with Kavanagh focusing on bolstering operational cooperation between India and the UK.

The discussions covered various subjects such as sharing criminal intelligence, and jointly tackling financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other transnational threats, according to a statement from a CBI spokesperson. Both parties are looking forward to further collaborative initiatives to enhance cooperation, the statement added.

The UK delegation also featured Acting High Commissioner of the UK to India, Christina Scott, Robert Holness from the UK National Crime Agency, and Sorrel Evans of the UK Home Office, as per the CBI’s announcement.

Officials also talked about improving intelligence exchanges and supporting efforts to address financial crimes, organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and other international security challenges.

“Both sides shared a commitment to tackling global crime threats in a coordinated and effective manner, including through Interpol channels,” said the CBI.

The visit is seen as a crucial step towards strengthening the international collaboration between the UK and India in fighting transnational crime.

“The importance of strengthening bilateral ties and working closely to address common security challenges effectively, including the need for expediting mutual legal assistance and prioritising extradition requests relating to fugitives, was reiterated,” the agency said.

Stephen Kavanagh expressed his gratitude toward the CBI for their partnership and collaborative spirit, while CBI Director Praveen Sood welcomed him and appreciated his visit, the spokesperson said.

