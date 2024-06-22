  • Saturday, June 22, 2024
News

India launches fast-track immigration services

Under the special programme, the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India cardholders will be fast-tracked

The immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India cardholders will be fast-tracked (Photo: iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

INDIAN home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched a special programme under which the immigration process of pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders will be fast-tracked, an official said.

Under the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), eligible individuals need to apply online and submit their biometrics (fingerprint and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form.

The FTI registration will be valid for up to five years or until the validity of the passport, whichever comes first, an offical said.

Approved applications would receive a message to schedule an appointment to provide their biometrics details. Applicants may provide their biometrics at designated international airports in India or the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) according to the prior appointment schedule.

Biometrics is compulsory for the completion of the application processing, the official said.

The applicants may ensure a minimum passport validity of at least six months while applying for the FTI-TTP.

Incorrect or false information, concealing any material facts in the application form shall make the application liable for rejection.

Those applicants will not be registered for the FTI-TTP whose biometrics, for any technical reason cannot be captured, the official said. (PTI)

