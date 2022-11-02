Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

India UK discuss migration security issues as Indian envoy calls on Braverman

“I look forward to working with our friends on mutually shared interests including security and migration,” Braverman tweeted.

Suella Braverman (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Cooperation on migration and security issues was on the agenda at a meeting between UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami in London.

The envoy called on the British Indian cabinet minister on Tuesday (1) to discuss the India-UK security partnership and to “make progress” under the India-UK Migration and Mobility Partnership (MMP).

The meeting follows Braverman’s controversial remarks last month that referenced the MMP as not working very well in tackling illegal immigration and visa overstayers from India.

“High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami called on HE Home Secretary Suella Braverman today to discuss India-UK security cooperation, and to make progress under the India-UK Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement,” the Indian High Commission in London tweeted after the meeting.

Braverman in turn referenced the “strong partnership” shared between India and the UK.

“I look forward to working with our friends on mutually shared interests including security and migration,” she tweeted after the meeting.

It is seen as a conciliatory move after the Indian mission had countered the Home Secretary’s allegations that the agreement with the Indian government to encourage and facilitate better cooperation on illegal migration “has not necessarily worked very well”.

“As per data shared with the Home Office, as on date, action has been initiated on all of the cases referred to the High Commission. Further, the UK has also undertaken to fulfill certain commitments as part of the Migration and Mobility Protocol, on which we await demonstrable progress,” the High Commission of India said in a statement last month.

It is a widely held view that Braverman, then home secretary in the former prime minister Liz Truss led Cabinet, had derailed the ongoing India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations from its Diwali timeline by expressing “concerns” over what she feared would be an “open borders” policy for Indians.

“Look at migration in this country – the largest group of people who overstay are Indian migrants,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile on Wednesday (2), the recently launched India (Trade and Investment) All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) held its inaugural meeting in the Houses of Parliament complex where UK Trade Minister Greg Hands reiterated that the FTA negotiations remain ongoing.

“India is projected to be the world’s third largest economy by 2050 – offering major opportunities for UK firms,” Hands tweeted after the meeting.

The new cross-party UK parliamentary panel was created in July to promote trade, investment and people-to-people ties with India, backed up by British Indian think tank 1928 Institute.

The co-chairs of the APPG, Labour MP Navendu Mishra and Lord Karan Bilimoria, as well as APPG president Baroness Sandy Verma were among those present at the meeting, also attended by the Indian High Commissioner to the UK who spoke about the scope of bilateral cooperation in sunrise sectors such green economy and FinTech.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Andrew Baird, chair of east Surrey Tory association, resigns over racist Rishi Sunak meme
INDIA
NHS body launches internal review trust after staff members get ‘hurtful’ Diwali email
News
Millions of microplastics get released from Teflon-coated pans while cooking
News
Parental nationality requirement scrapped for Britons to apply for MI5, MI6 and GCHQ
News
New Indian visa centre opens in London to boost capacity
News
Sunak reverses decision on COP27, says will attend climate summit
News
Young man who died in car chase was ‘head over heels’ in love…
News
UK is a compassionate place for asylum seekers – PM’s spokesman
News
Councillor Fyeza Ikhlaq reveals she had her hijab ripped off and was spat…
News
Unilever voluntarily recalls dry shampoos over cancer-causing chemical
News
Liz Truss forced out by Bank of England, not markets, says economist Narayana…
News
Woman murdered by partner had feared social services would take away her baby…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW