India to airlift citizens from Italy

INDIA has decided to bring back its citizens stuck in Italy as the situation in the European nation worsens day-by-day.

Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, said: “Air India would be taking flight to Milan (Italy) to bring back Indians stranded there. The flight would take off on Saturday afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport.”

At least 20 students from different parts of India are stuck at Milan airport after Air India refused to fly them out since they do not have the certificate that declares them negative for coronavirus.

A medical team from India has reached Italy’s Leonardo da Vinci International airport on Friday (13) to test stranded Indian nationals including students for coronavirus so that they can come back home.

According to the Indian mission, about 1.6 lakh Indians live and work in Italy apart from around 3,800 students who are enrolled at various universities.

Italy’s confirmed cases tally has crossed 15,000 with 1,016 dead as on Friday.

The whole of Italy-a country of 60 million- is under a complete lockdown which has brought life and business to a standstill.

Meanwhile, India brought back 44 citizens from Iran on Friday. The flight reached at Mumbai Airport and they have been put at quarantine centre of Navy.