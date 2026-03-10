Indian team awarded $14.24 million bonus after T20 World Cup win

THE INDIAN men’s cricket team has been awarded a bonus of 1.31 billion rupees ($14.24 million) by the country’s cricket board after winning the Twenty20 World Cup.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, with the bonus amount about six times the prize money the team received for winning the tournament in Ahmedabad.

India won their third men’s T20 World Cup title with a 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final on Sunday. The win earned the team $2.34 million in prize money.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the world’s richest cricket board, announced the additional reward for the team following the title win.

The amount is about $3 million more than the tournament’s total prize pool of $11.25 million.

"The Board congratulates the players, support staff and selectors once again on this historic achievement and wishes them continued success in the future," the BCCI said in a statement.

Last year, the BCCI also gave a $6.72 million cash bonus to the Indian team after they won the Champions Trophy.

The amount was three times the $2.24 million they received for the title win.

With India now three-time T20 World Cup champions, captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team’s next aim was to win a gold medal at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.