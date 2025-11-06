Skip to content
India take 2-1 series lead with 48-run victory over Australia

Washington Sundar's brilliant 3-3 seals comprehensive win as Australia collapse

Washington Sundar's brilliant 3-3 seals comprehensive win as Australia collapse

India's Washington Sundar bowls during game four of the T20 International Series against Australia at People First Stadium on November 06, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
Nov 06, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
INDIA took a 2-1 lead in their T20 series against Australia with a 48-run demolition of the home side on Queensland's Gold Coast on Thursday (6).

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, India reached 167-8 thanks to a well-made 46 from Shubman Gill and useful contributions from Abhishek Sharma (28) and Shivam Dube (22).

India's bowlers then took centre stage, bundling Australia out for 119, with off-spinner Washington Sundar taking 3-3 in just eight balls to finish off the match.

"I thought 167 was par on that wicket," Australian captain Mitchell Marsh said. "But batting was pretty hard -- we had a few partnerships but we just couldn't get the big one that would give us momentum going into the back end of the innings."

India would have gone into the innings break hoping for a bigger score than 167 but the total proved too much for the Australians, who started brightly but fell away alarmingly after reaching 67-1 in the ninth over.

The visitors will now head to Brisbane on Sunday (9) hoping to clinch the five-match series after the opening game in Canberra was washed out.

"I think the bowlers did really well," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said. "There was a little bit of dew but they adapted really quickly.

"I think the combination (of our bowlers) suits us really well and bowling a side out is what we want from them," he said.

India had looked like reaching an imposing score when openers Abhishek and Gill took to the Australian attack in the early overs.

The pair put on 56 off just 6.4 overs with little trouble before Abhishek, who had smashed a huge six off leg-spinner Adam Zampa two balls earlier, tried a second time only to be caught by Tim David on the long-on boundary.

Dube joined Gill and continued to score freely against Zampa, but he found the pace bowling harder to handle and was bowled by Nathan Ellis to leave India 88-2.

Ellis claimed his second when he bowled Gill with India 121-3.

Any chance of a really big score disappeared four runs later when Yadav was caught on the boundary for 20 and the rest of the batting fell away.

Australian openers Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25) made a bright start but India's bowlers kept chipping away, snaring wickets at key moments to take control.

(AFP)

washington sundarindia vs australia

RCB IPL

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the IPL final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 4, 2025.

Getty Images

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be sold for as much as $2 billion

THE OWNER of Indian Premier League cricket champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru is considering selling the team, which could be valued at “as much as $2 billion.”

United Spirits Ltd, the Indian arm of global drinks company Diageo, informed the Mumbai Stock Exchange that it had started a “strategic review of the investment” in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
