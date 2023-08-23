Website Logo
‘India stuns world with humongous achievement’: Rajinikanth on Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

By: Mohnish Singh

It was a proud moment for India as on Wednesday it scripted history with the successful soft landing of its lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole region of the moon.

Wishes for this historic feat have been pouring in from all around the world.

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages.

Veteran actor Rajinikanth also took to X to express his joy at India’s golden feat.

“While superpowers like the US, Russia, and China watch in agast amazement, India stuns the world with this humongous achievement. For the first time ever, our nation stamps its proud identity by landing Chandrayaan 3 on the south pole of the moon! My heartfelt congratulations to our @ISRO team. You have made us proud!! #ProudIndian #SaluteIndia #JaiHind,” he said.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on July 14, 2023, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre Second Launch Pad in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

The spacecraft’s Vikram lander made the soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday.

With this mission, India has now joined the US, Russia, and China as the only countries to successfully land a spacecraft on the lunar surface.

According to ISRO, the mission’s objectives include demonstrating a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

