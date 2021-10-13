Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 13, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 451,189
Total Cases 34,001,743
Today's Fatalities 226
Today's Cases 15,823

News

India, Sri Lanka discuss steps to boost defence ties

India’s Chief of the Army Staff General MM Naravane receives the guard of honour during his visit to the Sri Lankan Army headquarters in Colombo on October 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Sri Lanka’s top civilian and military leadership on Wednesday (13) and discussed steps for enhancing defence cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

General Naravane, who arrived in Colombo on Tuesday (12) on a four-day visit at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart General Shavendra Silva, called on president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, and discussed issues of mutual and strategic cooperation, the Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army chief also called on prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at his official residence, the Temple Trees.

“Between the two armed forces, we have an excellent relationship,” General Naravane told prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, noting that the interaction will also help cement the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, Sri Lanka’s News 1st channel reported.

Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the Indian Armed Forces to Sri Lanka throughout the years, especially in the area of training, it added.

General Naravane laid a wreath at Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKP) War Memorial and paid tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian Army who laid down their lives during the Peace Keeping Operations in Sri Lanka. He also interacted with the veterans of the Sri Lankan Army.

He had served in the IPKP in Sri Lanka’s north and east from 1987-1990.

On Thursday (14), he will witness the final demonstration of the ongoing bilateral exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ at Maduru Oya Special Forces Training School in the east.

India and Sri Lanka last week began a 12-day mega military exercise with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation at the Combat Training School in the island nation’s eastern district of Ampara.

It is the eighth edition of the ‘Mitra Shakti’ exercise which got under way on October 4 with the participation of an all arms contingent of 120 Indian Army personnel, headed by Colonel Prakash Kumar. The annual event will conclude on Friday (15).

The joint military exercise has been designed to enhance understanding of transnational terrorism, inter-operability skills, conduct of joint tactical operations, sharing of each other’s best practices and experiences, the Sri Lanka Army said.

General Naravane’s visit is taking place a week after foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Sri Lanka and met the country’s top leadership.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
British Asian Trust spending £2m to help Pakistan women
UK
New vaccination centre opens at Jalaram community centre with Patels Chemist
News
Hate crimes in England and Wales increase during the pandemic: report
News
Racism in British music industry ‘is upfront and personal’
News
Narcotics Control Bureau’s probe reveals Aryan Khan’s role in conspiracy, illegal procurement & consumption of…
News
India allows power plants to blend imported coal with local grade
UK
‘You need to allow Black people…’: Community leader calls for council diversity
UK
Britain to apply corporate sustainability disclosure standards
UK
Blood donation in UK to be made more inclusive
News
UAE deputy prime minister visits BAPS temple model at Expo 2020
News
UK blocks Commonwealth friends from scaling up vaccine rollout
US
Plane crash kills Indian American cardiologist in California
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
Arjun Kapoor to star in a film titled The Lady…
Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham, casting of Vicky Kaushal, Banita…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Birthday Special: 5 songs in which Pooja Hegde showcased her…
‘Donate blood and save lives’
British Asian Trust spending £2m to help Pakistan women
Indians sell family gold to survive the pandemic
Oh My God 2: Producer confirms 3 people tested Covid-19…
New vaccination centre opens at Jalaram community centre with Patels…