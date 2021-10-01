Website Logo
  Friday, October 01, 2021
HEADLINE STORY

India ‘slaps reciprocal travel curbs’ on Britons

UK nationals arriving in Indian will have to undergo mandatory quarantine from October 4. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITONS visiting India this month will have to undergo mandatory quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, in retaliation for the UK’s curbs on Indian citizens, a senior government source in New Delhi said on Friday (1).

The new rules, which take effect from Monday (4), follow the UK decision to require Indians vaccinated with AstraZeneca’s Covishield to quarantine on their arrival in Britain.

India mainly relies on the Covishield vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by Pune-based Serum Institute, which is not recognised by Britain under its new rules, despite being identical to the doses given to millions of Britons.

AstraZeneca is one of the key providers to Britain’s vaccination programme, along with US peers Moderna and Pfizer.

“India has decided to impose reciprocity on UK nationals arriving in India from the UK,” the source said, declining to be identified in line with government policy.

Government sources in New Delhi had last month warned of retaliation after foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he had urged for an early resolution after a meeting with his British counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

