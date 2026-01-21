Skip to content
India's ruling party elects youngest-ever president

Nitin Nabin, 45, takes over from outgoing president J.P. Nadda

Nitin Nabin

In this image posted on Jan. 20, 2026, prime minister Narendra Modi, second right, with ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and BJP National general secretary (Org) BL Santosh, meets the newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin, in New Delhi. (@khushsundar/X via PTI Photo)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJan 21, 2026
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chose a little-known legislator from India's poorest state as the party's youngest president on Tuesday (20), a generational shift in the effort to retain young voters.

Nitin Nabin, 45, takes over from outgoing president J.P. Nadda, 65, months before key state elections, one of them in the eastern state of West Bengal, which the BJP has never won and is strongly focused on.

A five-time lawmaker from the eastern state of Bihar, Nabin was elected unopposed as the party's 12th president after Modi and other leaders proposed him.

Hundreds of workers watched at party headquarters in New Delhi as Nabin, his forehead smeared with a vermillion mark and his shoulders wrapped in a scarf with the party symbol, took the oath of office before Modi and four past presidents.

"When it comes to the party, I am a worker and he is my boss," Modi, 75, said in his remarks, pointing to Nabin, who will serve a three-year term.

In his speech, Nabin repeatedly praised Modi as a generational leader and urged young people to take an active part in politics.

More than 40 per cent of India's one billion voters are aged between 18 and 39, the Election Commission and analysts estimate.

The BJP suffered a shock setback in the 2024 general election as Modi lost his majority after 10 years in power and had to rely on regional allies to form a government.

But it has since regained ground, winning critical state and civic body elections. The party and its allies govern 19 of India's 28 states.

