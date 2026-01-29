Russia explores Su-57 joint production with India: Official

INDIA and Russia are holding technical discussions to explore the possibility of the joint production of the fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57E fighter jet in India, a senior Russian aerospace official said on Wednesday.

There was no response from the Indian side on the claim.

"Today, we are in the advanced stage of technical negotiations on this contract. Such contracts, given our experience, determine the trajectory of our cooperation for several decades to come,” CEO of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Vadim Badekha told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the Wings India air show at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

Russia has put on static display its regional transport aircraft, the Ilyushin Il-114-300, and the Sukhoi SJ-100 at the air show.

Badekha said the discussions also include "the licensed production of the Su-57 fighters in India at the facilities currently used to produce the Su-30 aircraft, and the maximum use of Indian industry and Indian systems in this aircraft."

"Therefore, the contract requires extensive, in-depth study. It is currently in the advanced stage of technical consultations,” Badekha was quoted as saying by state-run TASS news agency.

Earlier, the CEO of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, said the company was offering India the supply of Su-57E fighter jets, the organisation of their production in India, and assistance in developing India’s indigenous AMCA stealth fighter, state-run RIA Novosti reported.

Meanwhile, private news agency Interfax reported the signing of an agreement between UAC and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the production of Superjet-100 regional aircraft in India.

"The document formalises the agreement that HAL will assist UAC in the Superjet type certification and validation process in India. HAL will also be granted a licence to manufacture and sell the SJ-100, including components, parts, and spare parts necessary for the repair and maintenance of this aircraft," Interfax reported.

UAC will assist HAL in organising and re-tooling its production facilities for SJ-100 manufacturing through consulting, design services, and specialist engagement. The roadmap, timeframe, project financial indicators, and workforce allocation are expected to be included in the master agreement.

In October, UAC and HAL signed a memorandum of understanding for the production of Superjets in India. Badekha said UAC expects to localise the production of "components, units, and systems for our aircraft," and also supply them to Russia.

"This is a huge opportunity for us to expand our cooperation and reduce the cost of our aircraft. And, accordingly, to create a truly new level of cooperation in the aviation industry," Badekha said.

The import-independent Superjet-100 version offered to India will use Russian components, including PD-8 engines, and will not be affected by Western sanctions.

Russia mass-produced Superjets until 2022 under international cooperation, but the programme was halted following Western sanctions.

(With inputs from PTI)