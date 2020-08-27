India reports record daily jump of 75,760 Covid-19 infections

INDIA reported on Thursday (27) a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed.

This is for the first time that the country reports over 75,000 Covid-19 cases in a day. India reported its first infection on January 30.

India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the US and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since August 7.

Deaths in the same 24-hour period increased by 1,023, taking the death toll to 60,472.

According to the health ministry, 56,013 patients were cured in last 24 hours.

Currently, the Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 3,310,235 including 725,991 active cases and 2,523,772 patients were cured.

With 173,195 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases and 23,089 patients succumbed to the disease in the state.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 924,998 samples were tested on Wednesday (26) and over 38.5 million samples have been tested so far.

According to the ministry, national capital Delhi has a recovery rate of 90 per cent followed by Tamil Nadu with 85 per cent.

Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others.

Assam has the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.27 per cent in the country, followed Kerala with 0.39 per cent.