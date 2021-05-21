India reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections; total deaths near 300,000

INDIA reported on Friday (21) 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

The South Asian nation’s infection tally stands at 26.03 million, with a death toll of 291,331, health ministry data showed.

New Covid-19 cases remained below 300,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day in the country.

The active cases further reduced to 3,027,925 comprising 11.63 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate improved to 87.25 per cent, the ministry said.

According to the ICMR, 324,417,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 with 2,061,683 samples being tested on Thursday (20). It is the highest-ever tests done in a single day.

The daily test positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The new fatalities reported from Maharashtra (984), Karnataka (548), Tamil Nadu (397), Uttar Pradesh (236), Delhi (233), Punjab (191), West Bengal (162), Uttarakhand (159), Haryana (129), Kerala (128), Rajasthan (127), Andhra Pradesh (114) and Chhattisgarh (113).

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Modi lauds frontline workers

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for their efforts in fighting Covid-19.

He gave a new slogan ‘Jahan bimar, wahin upchar’ (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep) during his video conference with healthcare professionals.

Modi added that it can bring down the pressure that the second wave of Covid-19 has put on the country’s health system.

“A lot of work has been done, but there is also a need to concentrate on the eastern region of Uttar Pradesh),” Modi stressed.

“You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight,” Modi said.

He also took stock of the functioning of various Covid hospitals in the holy city, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital which was recently started through joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.