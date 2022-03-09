Website Logo
  • Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping

Bangalore came out on top globally with £10.63 billion worth of Venture Capital investments in digital shopping in 2021. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA is the second-largest global venture capital investment hub for digital shopping companies, according to an official analysis released in London on Wednesday (9).

Such investments in the south Asian country grew by a whopping 175 per cent from $8 billion (£6.08 bn) in 2020 to $22 bn (£16.71 bn) in 2021.

On a global scale, India came in second to the US last year, which attracted $51 bn (£38.74 bn) in investment, followed by China at third with $14 bn (£10.63 bn) and the UK at fourth with $7 bn (£5.32 bn).

Within India, Bangalore comes out on top globally with $14 bn (£10.63 bn) worth of Venture Capital (VC) investments in digital shopping in 2021, followed by Gurgaon at number seven with $4 bn (£3.04 bn) and Mumbai at 10 with $3 bn (£2.28 bn).

Bangalore almost tripled its investments from $5 bn (£3.8 bn) in 2020 to take the top spot, ahead of other leading cities in the world – New York City (second), San Francisco (third), London (fourth) and Berlin (fifth).

According to the London & Partners analysis of Dealroom.co investment data, increasing demand for online purchases during a series of lockdowns across the world during the Covid-19 pandemic led to global investors showing a strong appetite for backing e-commerce companies.

“Today’s data shows that the UK and India are two of the world’s leading hubs for digital shopping companies with high levels of global investment and unicorns,” said Hemin Bharucha, Country Director, India at London & Partners – the Mayor of London’s international trade and investment agency.

“It’s fantastic to see Bengaluru (Bangalore)) emerge a global leader for digital shopping investment last year. This surely creates several opportunities for collaboration with an already strong market in London.

“As Europe’s largest hub for digital shopping investment, there has never been a better time for India’s strong pool of fast-growing e-commerce companies to choose London as the destination to scale their business outside of their home market,” he said.

The data also shows that Bangalore ranked number 5 among cities with the potential for future unicorns, just behind London.

Three of the 15 global cities with the highest count of current unicorns are in India – Bangalore at number six with 19 unicorns in 2021 (up from three in 2020, Gurgaon at seven with 13 unicorns (up from 3 in 2020) and Mumbai at 14 with seven unicorns.

London is the leading European hub for digital shopping investment, with a record $5 bn (£3.80 bn) raised by digital shopping companies based in the capital in 2021.

Notable investment rounds into London-based digital shopping companies in 2021 included: $180 million (£136.73m) series H funding round for online food delivery service Deliveroo; $150m (£113.94m) raised by online used car marketplace Carzam; and $55m (£41.78m) raised by online dog-food delivery service Butternut Box.

“London has always been a city with a distinct creative style that comes from the grassroots and the street,” said Julia Hawkins, partner at venture capital firm LocalGlobe.

“The huge growth in e-commerce has pushed many consumers into communities where they can find their tribe. Combining London’s creative flair with e-commerce and embedded fintech can create new opportunities for start-ups in London that the rest of the world will look to,” she said.

Overall, global venture capital investment into digital shopping more than doubled in 2021 following a significant consumer shift to e-commerce platforms during the pandemic.

The total global VC investment for 2021 stood at a record $140 bn (£106.34 bn), up from $68 bn (£51.65 bn) in 2020.

London & Partners said the figures relating to investment into digital shopping companies are based on analytics firm Dealroom.Co’s definition of online marketplaces, which supplied the VC investment data as of February 15 this year.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
UK
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
UK
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top firms
INDIA
Ukraine crisis could disrupt India’s economic recovery
INDIA
Dr. Reddy’s plans ‘business continuity’ in Russia
UK
Winding-up petitions against Liberty Steel subsidiaries withdrawn
INDIA
Future Retail: Reliance stuns Amazon
UK
Russian oil delivery faces resistance from UK workers
INDIA
India approaches US over ONGC taking Venezuelan oil: CEO
HEADLINE STORY
Ex-boss of India’s largest stock exchange arrested over mystic scam
Business
BRICS bank puts all new transactions in Russia on hold
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sri Lanka restricts ‘luxuries’ as forex crisis worsens
Caretech founders plan to delist firm
As National Careers Week commences, the ‘We are the NHS’…
Pakistan’s opposition submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan
India ranks second for global investment in digital shopping
Novel initiative pushes for more women to head Britain’s top…