Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 480,290
Total Cases 34,799,691
Today's Fatalities 293
Today's Cases 6,358

Business

India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants

India’s minister of state for entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrashekhar addresses the inauguration of Software Technology Park of India’s centre in Meerut, on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INTEREST levels among global majors are clearly “high” after India announced a Rs 760 billion (£7.58 bn) semiconductor scheme, a minister claimed.

The government would love to see Intel, TSMC, Samsung, and other technology majors investing in the country, minister of state for entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday (28).

India is keen on welcoming all semiconductor majors to explore “exciting investment opportunities” in the country, he said.

“Among the companies that we would love to see invest in India are Intel, TSMC, Samsung, global foundries…and all other semiconductor technology majors, manufacturing, design and testing companies.

“It is clear that interest levels in global majors after the PM’s announcement of Rs 76,000 crore (Rs 760 bn) initiative is much higher and much more serious today than it ever was in the last many years,” Chandrasekhar said.

Meanwhile, IT ministry sources said guidelines will be issued in early January 2022 on modalities of applying for semiconductor incentives and that players will be given about 45-90 days to respond.

Earlier this month, the government approved a mega scheme to boost semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country, in a bid to position India as a global hub for hi-tech production.

The move is expected to further India’s ambitions to be self-reliant in electronics manufacturing, bring investments and result in 35,000 specialised jobs.

Under the scheme, incentives have been lined up for companies engaged in silicon semiconductor fabs, display fabs, compound semiconductors, silicon photonics, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor design.

With the semiconductor incentive scheme in place, the government expects investments of around Rs 1.7 trillion (£17 bn) and 135,000 jobs in the next four years.

Earlier on Tuesday (28), IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to Twitter to “welcome” Intel to India following a post by Intel Foundry Services president Randhir Thakur lauding the semiconductor design and manufacturing incentives.

The posts created a flutter in the industry as the sector buzzed with talks of US chipmaker’s heightened interest in the market.

Vaishnaw tweeted “Intel – welcome to India.”

This was in response to a tweet by Intel’s Thakur which said, “Congrats to @GoI_MeitY @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI for Semiconductor design & manufacturing incentives for India as a hub for electronics & semiconductors”.

Thakur wrote: “Glad to see a plan laid out for all aspects of the supply chain: talent, design, manufacturing, test, packaging & logistics”.

Intel, however, has not issued any official statement detailing out its specific plans or strategy for India, in the backdrop of the new semiconductor incentives.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Kazakhstan
INDIA
Indian realtors on firm ground after early pandemic gloom
INDIA
Indian retro tax: Cairn drops lawsuits in US, UK
UK
Rules for wills and foreign assets
HEADLINE STORY
Indian restaurant’s recipe for success despite Covid hurdles
INDIA
L&T Finance to sell mutual fund business to HSBC
SRI LANKA
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
INDIA
India expects renewable energy space to boom next year
INDIA
Auto industry ‘may fully recover only by 2023’
UK
Tata Steel’s products in Dogger Bank Wind Farm infra
INDIA
Sony, Zee finalise India merger despite Invesco spat
UK
UK economy grew more slowly than thought before Omicron hit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari’s Human to premiere on Disney+…
Zoya Akhtar reveals how Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia…
Jr NTR: There’s now going to be a lot of…
Atrangi Re has a record-setting opening weekend on Disney+ Hotstar
India restricts foreign funding for Mother Teresa charity
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE