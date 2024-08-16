  • Friday, August 16, 2024
India’s Independence Day marked with ceremony at Cardiff Castle

By: EasternEye

INDIA’s 78th Independence Day was marked by a flag-raising ceremony at Cardiff Castle, led by the Consul of India in Wales, Raj Aggarwal.

Cardiff Castle was illuminated in the Indian tricolour, and the ceremony featured speeches and performances, including the Indian national anthem by the Rekha Natya Academy.

Raj Aggarwal emphasised Wales’ recognition of the Indian community’s contributions, stating, “This event reflects the vibrancy and warmth that defines the relationship between Wales and India.”

The event was attended by key figures, including deputy lord Mayor Cllr Helen Lloyd Jones, Welsh first minister Mark Drakeford, MP Kanishka Narayan, and senior officers from the armed forces and police.

Performances included traditional music by Ty Krishna and patriotic songs by Atreyee Saha.

The celebration also acknowledged the achievements of Sujatha Thaladi, appointed as honorary air commodore of RAF 614 Sqn, and CBE recipient Emmanuel Ogbonna.

Raj Aggarwal announced the planned opening of a £5 million Ty Krishna wellness centre in Cardiff Bay in 2025.

