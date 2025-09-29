India to introduce e-arrival cards from October 1

Skip to content
The e-arrival cards will ask for details such as passport number, nationality, purpose of visit, address in India and contact information; no documents need to be uploaded.

immigration

This move is intended to speed up immigration procedures at airports and reduce delays.

By Eastern EyeSep 29, 2025
FROM October 1, India will offer foreign nationals the option to use digital e-arrival cards instead of filling physical disembarkation cards when entering the country.

Indian nationals and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders will not need to fill the e-arrival cards, reported The Times of India.

This move is intended to speed up immigration procedures at airports and reduce delays. It will operate alongside the existing Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which is available to Indian citizens and OCI holders.

The FTI-TTP was launched in 2024 and has been extended to 13 airports, with plans to include the upcoming Navi Mumbai and Greater Noida airports.

A government statement released on September 11 noted: “Travellers now experience no long queues or manual checking, receiving immigration clearance in just 30 seconds without delays. About 3 lakh travellers have registered on (FTI-TTP) portal, of which 2.65 lakh have utilised it during travel.”

The digital arrival card option and expansion of the fast-track service are part of efforts led by the Union Home Ministry, under Home Minister Amit Shah, to harness technology to speed up immigration processes.

More For You

Bangladesh violence

Smoke billows from a burning market area at Guimara in Khagrachari district of Bangladesh on September 28, 2025, after it was set ablaze during a clash between Hill and Bengali residents over the alleged rape of a female student. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bangladesh hill clashes: Key takeaways

AT LEAST three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday in clashes in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of southeastern Bangladesh after protests over the alleged gang rape of a schoolgirl.

Violence spread from Khagrachhari town to Guimara despite restrictions and the deployment of security forces.

Keep ReadingShow less
TN-stampede-Reuters

Police officers stand in front of Karur Government Medical College hospital, following a stampede incident at a election campaign rally held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party, in Karur district of Tamil Nadu, India, September 28, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Actor-politician Vijay’s aides charged after deadly Tamil Nadu stampede

Highlights:

  • Police charge three senior aides of Vijay with culpable homicide after Karur rally stampede
  • At least 40 people killed, including nine children, as crowd surged during the event
  • Witnesses cite delays, poor planning, and limited police presence as causes
  • Vijay announces compensation of two million rupees each for victims’ families

POLICE in southern India have charged three close aides of actor and politician Vijay with culpable homicide and negligence after a stampede at his rally killed at least 40 people, officials said on Sunday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump Sharif Munir

The meeting lasted for about one hour and 20 minutes. (Photo: X/@DerekJGrossman)

Trump meets Pakistan's Sharif and Munir during UNGA visit

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump met Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties.

Speaking to reporters after signing executive orders on Thursday, Trump said, “In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan coming, and the field marshal (of) Pakistan. Field marshal is a very great guy and so is the prime minister, both. And they're coming.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

A police vehicle torched by the demonstrators is pictured along a street near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Leh on September 24, 2025. (Photo by TSEWANG RIGZIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Five killed in Ladakh as protests for greater autonomy turn violent

FIVE people were killed in India on Wednesday (24) as police clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding greater autonomy in the Himalayan territory of Ladakh, leaving "dozens" injured, police said.

In the main city of Leh, demonstrators torched a police vehicle and the offices of prime minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, while officers fired tear gas and used batons to disperse crowds, police said.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737-31S Kam Air passenger plane with people evacuated from Afghanistan on board, lands at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, on August 23, 2021. (Photo by SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghan boy, 13, survives dangerous flight to Delhi hidden in landing gear

A 13-year-old Afghan boy made a dangerous journey from Kabul to Delhi by hiding in the landing gear compartment of a Kam Air passenger aircraft, officials confirmed.

The boy, from Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, sneaked into Kabul airport on Sunday (21) and stowed away in the rear central wheel well of flight RQ-4401. The plane, a Kam Airlines service, landed in Delhi after a journey of about two hours.

Keep ReadingShow less
