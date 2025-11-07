Skip to content
Thousands stranded as over 200 flights delayed at Delhi airport

Air traffic control glitch forces manual flight plans, disrupting operations for IndiGo, Air India and others

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi,

People wait outside the arrivals exit at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo)

By Pramod ThomasNov 07, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
MORE THAN 200 flights were delayed at Delhi airport, one of the world's busiest, after an air traffic control messaging system suffered a technical problem, India's airport authority and a source familiar with the matter said on Friday (7).

The glitch, which delayed departures for dozens of flights by more than 30 minutes, could cascade and lead to logjams at other airports in the country.

Shares of IndiGo were down 1.5 per cent after the airline said its flight operations were affected. SpiceJet and Air India also warned of delays.

The Airports Authority of India said a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System, which is used to generate flight plans, forced controllers to develop them manually, leading to delays.

The problem with the system started on Thursday (6) evening local time, the source said.

"Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest," AAI said in a post on X. The agency did not respond to additional requests for comment on what caused the malfunction.

Broadcaster CNN NEWS 18 reported that authorities were investigating if computer malware could be a cause.

The incident follows a ransomware attack that disrupted some of Europe's biggest airports, knocking out automated check-in systems and affecting flights in September.

The glitch delayed about 25 flight departures on Thursday and more than 175 on Friday at Delhi airport, the source said. Delhi airport handles 60-70 aircraft movements per hour. Data from Flightradar24 showed the average departure delay was 55 minutes.

The malfunction also hit several international airlines, with an ITA Airways flight to Rome delayed by nearly two hours and a Virgin Atlantic flight to London by more than an hour. Flights scheduled to take off between 6am and 8am (0030 GMT and 0230 GMT) were the most affected.

Aircraft were still landing at the airport, but take-offs were disrupted, an airline source said. Air Traffic Control has not yet told airlines when the issue would be resolved, the source added.

Delhi airport handled about 78 million passengers in 2024, making it the ninth busiest airport in the world, according to Airports Council International. The operator of the airport is majority owned by GMR Airports, while air traffic control is managed by the AAI.

(Reuters)

India world's largest census

The upcoming census will be a significant step towards India's first-ever fully digital census- Representative image

Getty Images

India trials digital systems for world's largest census

Highlights

  • India trials mobile app-based census system starting 10 November in Karnataka.
  • First fully digital census scheduled for 1 March 2027, first count since 2011.
  • Will include controversial caste enumeration, first such exercise since 1931.

India has begun testing mobile software systems ahead of its 2027 census, which will be the world's largest and the country's first fully digital population count.

The upcoming census will be India's first since 2011 and will, for the first time since independence, register people's castes, a politically sensitive exercise last undertaken in 1931 under British rule.

Keep ReadingShow less
