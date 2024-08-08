  • Thursday, August 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Paris 2024: India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze

Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minutes) converted two penalty corners to overturn Spain’s early lead, which came from a penalty stroke in the 18th minute.

Spain took the lead in the 18th minute, but Harmanpreet’s decisive performance ensured India’s victory. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

The Indian hockey team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics, defeating Spain 2-1 in Paris on Thursday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two crucial goals, ensuring a memorable farewell for veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

After a narrow 2-3 loss to Germany in the semi-finals, India responded with a strong performance, displaying resilience and positive play throughout the match.

Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minutes) converted two penalty corners to overturn Spain’s early lead, which came from a penalty stroke by Spain’s captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute.

India’s players regrouped and demonstrated their mental strength, securing another podium finish following their bronze medal win in Tokyo three years ago, which ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh delivered key saves in his final match, capping off an 18-year career.

India dominated the first quarter with aggressive play, though Spain fought back after the initial exchanges. Spain earned nine penalty corners compared to India’s six, with India converting two of them.

Despite Spain’s higher possession, India maintained offensive pressure, particularly in the first 15 minutes. Spain took the lead in the 18th minute, but Harmanpreet’s decisive performance ensured India’s victory.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said the team had shown tremendous determination on the way to the historic feat of winning back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

“A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance, and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation,” he wrote.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in the 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Stories
News

Musk accused of fuelling tensions amid unrest
News

Racist unrest targets Liverpool’s minority communities
News

Muhammad Yunus returns to Bangladesh to lead interim government
Sports

Indian wrestler Vinesh retires after Paris Olympics disqualification
News

Anti-racism protests erupt after far-right riots
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: ‘Division and hate have no place in our society’
News

Shamima Begum loses bid to challenge citizenship removal
News

Muhammad Yunus to lead interim government amid chaos in Bangladesh
News

‘Recent violence makes many NHS workers feel afraid’
News

Immigration lawyers fear attacks amid far-right protests
Sports

Paris 2024: Indian wrestler Vinesh disqualified ahead of gold medal bout
News

Thousands of riot police on standby as more far-right protests planned
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Paris Olympics 2024
Medal Table
Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
Great Britain 12 17 20 49
India 0 0 3 3
Pakistan 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0
Most Popular
Indian hockey team Paris 2024: India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to ‘support one another’
Gautam Adani Who will control what: Details of Adani’s £157bn succession plan
Musk accused of fuelling tensions amid unrest
Liaqat Rasul Inspiring exploration of self-identity through art
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem Paris 2024: Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem eye history in javelin…