Paris 2024: India clinch second consecutive Olympic hockey bronze

By: EasternEye

The Indian hockey team secured its second consecutive bronze medal at the Olympics, defeating Spain 2-1 in Paris on Thursday. Captain Harmanpreet Singh led the charge with two crucial goals, ensuring a memorable farewell for veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

After a narrow 2-3 loss to Germany in the semi-finals, India responded with a strong performance, displaying resilience and positive play throughout the match.

Harmanpreet (30th, 33rd minutes) converted two penalty corners to overturn Spain’s early lead, which came from a penalty stroke by Spain’s captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute.

India’s players regrouped and demonstrated their mental strength, securing another podium finish following their bronze medal win in Tokyo three years ago, which ended a 41-year Olympic medal drought.

The 36-year-old Sreejesh delivered key saves in his final match, capping off an 18-year career.

India dominated the first quarter with aggressive play, though Spain fought back after the initial exchanges. Spain earned nine penalty corners compared to India’s six, with India converting two of them.

Despite Spain’s higher possession, India maintained offensive pressure, particularly in the first 15 minutes. Spain took the lead in the 18th minute, but Harmanpreet’s decisive performance ensured India’s victory.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said the team had shown tremendous determination on the way to the historic feat of winning back-to-back medals at the Olympics.

“A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance, and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation,” he wrote.

The last time India won back-to-back Olympic medals was in the 1968 (bronze) and 1972 editions (bronze).

(With inputs from PTI)