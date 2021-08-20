Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

HEADLINE STORY

India gives emergency approval for world’s first Covid-19 DNA vaccine

Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine approval gives boost to India’s vaccination programme. (Photo: iStock)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA’S drug regulator has granted emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila’s Covid-19 vaccine, the world’s first DNA shot against the coronavirus, in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

The approval gives a boost to India’s vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states.

The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, uses a section of genetic material from the virus that gives instructions as either DNA or RNA to make the specific protein that the immune system recognises and responds to.

Unlike most Covid-19 vaccines, which need two doses or even a single dose, ZyCoV-D is administered in three doses.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has already begun stockpiling the vaccine.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The drugmaker said in July its Covid-19 vaccine was effective against the new coronavirus mutants, especially the Delta variant, and that the shot is administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes.

The regulatory nod makes ZyCoV-D the sixth vaccine authorised for use in the country where only about 9.18 per cent of the entire population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Zydus Cadila had also submitted data evaluating a two-dose regimen for the shot in July and plans to seek regulatory approval for the same.

The firm had applied for the authorisation of ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6 per cent in a late-stage trial of over 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Ocado under allegations of paying drivers ‘less than £5 an hour’
News
Seven died near Kabul airport as UK races against time in chaotic evacuation
News
Revealed: The inside story behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
HEADLINE STORY
In Indian Kashmir, few now dare to speak out
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan to expect new US chasm as Taliban win
News
UK knife attack by terror convict could have been stopped: jury
News
Raab defends his priorities amid calls to quit
News
Javid hopeful of experts go ahead for UK’s booster shots rollout
HEADLINE STORY
Amir Khan secures showdown with fellow Brit Kell Brook
News
Gurkha veterans call off hunger strike as UK government agrees talks
News
Taliban takeover will inspire terrorists, warns UK defence secretary Ben Wallace
News
Pfizer Covid jab declines faster than AstraZeneca: study
Eastern Eye

Videos

Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Anjem Choudary advocates stringent sharia in Afghanistan
Fully vaccinated Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur: Pakistan
‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights
UK-Asian medics discover breakthrough treatment to cure lung damage in…
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new protection…
One arrested, search on for two more suspects in Birmingham…