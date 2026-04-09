Record voter turnout in state polls in India

MILLIONS of voters took part in assembly elections in Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday, with the process marking the start of a series of state polls this month. Voting was also held for by-elections in four assembly seats of Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura, with results for all elections due on May 4.

Assam and Puducherry recorded their highest-ever voter turnout, the Election Commission said. Assam registered 85.38 per cent polling, while Puducherry recorded 89.83 per cent. The previous highest turnout in Assam was 84.67 per cent in the 2016 assembly polls, and in Puducherry it was 86.19 per cent in the 2011 assembly polls.

A total of 296 assembly constituencies across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry went to the polls, with an electorate of over 5.31 crore.

Women voters recorded higher participation than men in all three regions. In Assam, male turnout stood at 84.80 per cent, while female turnout was 85.96 per cent. In Kerala, male participation was 75.01 per cent compared to 80.86 per cent for women. In Puducherry, 88.09 per cent of male electors voted, while 91.33 per cent of women cast their votes.

Responding to the turnout, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, "Assembly elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are a historic testimony not only for India but for the entire democratic world. On behalf of EC, I congratulate each and every elector of Assam, Puducherry and Kerala for this historic achievement."

The elections are part of four key state contests this month. Voting in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu will take place later.

State elections do not directly affect the stability of India’s federal government but are seen as a measure of voter sentiment towards the ruling coalition. Opinion polls predict an easy win for an alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in one state and close contests in two others, while the fourth is likely to remain with the opposition.

A BJP-led alliance has ruled Assam for two successive terms and is expected to win again, according to public opinion platform Vote Vibe, while the opposition is set to retain Kerala.

In West Bengal, where the removal of large numbers of names from voter rolls during a revision exercise has become an issue, the ruling regional party is ahead in a close contest, a Vote Vibe survey for broadcaster CNN-News18 showed.

The BJP has never ruled West Bengal but says it wants to win to curb what it calls illegal immigration from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

In Tamil Nadu, a coalition that includes the BJP is expected to mount a close challenge against a ruling regional party, Vote Vibe said.

The elections are taking place amid a war in West Asia that has triggered some fuel shortages, although domestic prices have remained unchanged.

Vote Vibe founder Amitabh Tiwari said it was unclear what role global energy disruptions would play in the elections, but surveys by his agency showed voters broadly praised the Modi government’s handling of energy security since the Iran war began in late February.

India has not raised retail prices of regular petrol and diesel despite higher global prices and has diverted cooking gas for household use from some industries.

India typically relies on West Asia for more than 40 per cent of its crude oil imports and over 90 per cent of its cooking gas imports.

(With inputs from agencies)