Why India's shift to E20 petrol is facing opposition

INDIA's move to make E20 petrol the national fuel standard is facing opposition, with protesters asking the government to reconsider the policy over concerns about its impact on vehicles.
Opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday marched towards prime minister Narendra Modi's residence with petitions signed by more than 200,000 people, but police stopped the march before it reached its destination.
E20 is petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol, produced mainly from sugarcane. India has expanded ethanol blending as part of efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.
Ethanol blending has increased from less than 1.5 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent in 2025-26. Government figures show the programme has saved about $20 billion in foreign exchange since 2014-15 and increased farmer incomes by $16.4 billion over the same period.
Many motorists say E20 could damage engines and increase maintenance costs in vehicles designed for lower ethanol blends. Videos claiming vehicle damage and lower mileage have also spread on social media.
Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla, who led a protest against E20 last month, said the government had rushed the rollout while ignoring public concerns.
The government has said E20 may reduce fuel efficiency by 3 per cent to 5 per cent but has rejected claims of engine damage.
Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi told parliament that more than 200 million two-wheelers and 300 million cars had used E20 without any "verified evidence of widespread engine failures or vehicle breakdowns".
It also said manufacturer data showed "no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or reduction in component life", including in vehicles not originally designed for the blend.
Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said some older vehicles might need rubber components and gaskets replaced during routine servicing.
Carmakers have largely backed the policy. Maruti Suzuki said its tests found no areas of concern, Hero MotoCorp said its service data showed no increase in damage, and Toyota India said a viral complaint was caused by fuel contamination and "not related to E20 fuel usage".
Critics have asked the government to offer E10, E20 and unblended petrol at fuel stations.
The oil ministry has said this would be difficult and costly, adding that maintaining multiple petrol grades would create logistical challenges, increase handling costs, complicate inventory management and reduce operational efficiency.
(With inputs from AFP)