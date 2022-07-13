Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

India denies ‘baseless and speculative’ media reports about facilitating President Gotabaya”s visit to the Maldives

The 73-year-old Sri Lankan President fled the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet on Wednesday.

President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo by John Angelillo-Pool/Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

India on Wednesday categorically denied “baseless and speculative” media reports that it facilitated the travel of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled to the Maldives on a military jet in the face of a public revolt against his government for mishandling the country’s economy.

The 73-year-old Sri Lankan President fled the country along with his wife and two security officers on a military jet on Wednesday.

“The High Commission categorically denies baseless and speculative media reports that India facilitated the recently reported travel of @gotabayar @Realbrajapaksa out of Sri Lanka,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka tweeted.

“It is reiterated that India will continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established democratic institutions and constitutional framework, it added.

In a brief statement, the Sri Lankan Air Force said that under the Constitution granted to an Executive President, Rajapaksa has flown to the Maldives onboard an Air Force plane Wednesday morning.

“On government request and in terms of powers available to a President under the Constitution, with complete approval from the ministry of defence, the President, his wife and two security officials were provided a Sri Lanka Air Force plane to depart from the Katunayake international airport for the Maldives in the early hours of July 13,” the statement said.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, is believed to have wanted to flee abroad before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced to step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Matchmaker Sima Taparia announces renewal of Netflix’s controversial reality show Indian Matchmaking
UK
Charles Bronson: Britain’s most notorious prisoner seeks free pardon after spending nearly 50 years in…
News
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit 250 ODI sixes
News
Hijab ban: India’s SC to hear next week appeals against Karnataka HC order
News
Cash-strapped Pak may face serious economic crisis amid fast-depleting forex reserves
News
ENG vs IND: Bumrah reveals his strategy behind match-winning spell in 1st ODI
News
UK economy rebounds despite soaring inflation
News
Queen gives UK’s health service top award, praises Covid vaccine rollout
News
Emergency in Sri Lanka: PM cannot exercise President’s powers, says Oppn leader Sajith…
News
Eight hopefuls wanting to be next UK PM face first vote to narrow…
UK
More than 1,000 girls were abused in Telford as obvious evidence was ignored…
News
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel rules herself out of bid to replace Boris…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Matchmaker Sima Taparia announces renewal of Netflix’s controversial reality show…
Charles Bronson: Britain’s most notorious prisoner seeks free pardon after…
Mickey Rourke finds Tom Cruise ‘irrelevant’: ‘The guy’s been doing…
ENG vs IND: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to hit…
India denies ‘baseless and speculative’ media reports about facilitating President…
Hijab ban: India’s SC to hear next week appeals against…