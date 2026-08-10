Sarfaraz Khan to replace Sai Sudharsan in India's Sri Lanka Test series

INDIA's Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with Sarfaraz Khan named as his replacement, the country's cricket board said on Sunday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said left-handed batter Sudharsan had made "significant progress" in recovering from a toe problem, but Khan would replace him in the squad.

The opening Test will begin on August 15 in Galle, with the second Test scheduled to be played from August 23-27 in Colombo.

The series will be India's first in the current World Test Championship (WTC) since their 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.

India are fifth in the WTC standings, which are led by Australia, while Sri Lanka are sixth.