Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 29, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir exudes Punjabi vibes at Kunal Rawal’s show

On the film front, Ranbir is set to unleash his action-packed avatar in Animal, which is set to release on December 1.

Ranbir Kapoor

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday won everyone’s hearts with his ramp walk on Day 4 of India Couture Week.

After a long time, Ranbir hit the runway, and that too for ace designer Kunal Rawal.

The Barfi star donned a deep blue-coloured bandhgala embellished jacket that he paired with black pants. His pants caught everyone’s attention as it features lungi detail on one side.

To make his showstopper look more captivating, he opted for a cool hairdo and trimmed beard.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Ranbir presented Kunal’s collection “Dhup Chao” at Taj Palace in New Delhi. He undoubtedly served Punjabi Munda vibes at the gala.

The pieces in the collection were subtle, yet statements in their own right. They were urban, nostalgic, and relevant while being consistently rooted in luxury. Each signature silhouette was reimagined in innovative architectural shapes, and textures played a significant role throughout.

Cherry on the cake was the Punjabi music played during Ranbir’s ramp walk.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranbir is set to unleash his action-packed avatar in Animal, which is set to release on December 1 this year. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna are also a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Hollywood News
Neelam Gill debunks dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio
News
Disturbed by trivialisation of Holocaust in ‘Bawaal’: Israeli embassy
NEWS
Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Double iSmart’
Entertainment
Birthday Special: Revisit some of Sanjay Dutt’s best performances
NEWS
Meghan Markle’s show ‘Suits’ makes new streaming record
Entertainment
‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ set for world premiere at IFFM 2023
FILM
Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati team up for ‘Kaantha’
NEWS
Anurag Thakur to inaugurate 11th Jagran Film Festival
Hollywood News
Emmy awards likely to be delayed due to strike by Hollywood writers and…
Entertainment
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Review: Impressive cast and deft direction compensate…
Entertainment
Hit Broadway musical ‘West Side Story’ will come to India in August
Entertainment
‘Mahabharata’ adaptation to premiere at London’s Barbican Theatre
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW