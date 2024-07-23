Highlights of India’s first budget after election

India’s budget proposes allocating £18.5 billion for job creation over five years and launching three schemes for employment-linked incentives.
By: Vivek Mishra
India will spend £18.6 billion on job-spurring efforts over the next five years and boost rural spending, the country’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday in the 2024/25 budget, unveiled after last month’s election setback for the government.
Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to secure an outright majority in the general election last month, making it dependent on allies to form a government for the first time since he came to power a decade ago.
The government will spend £24.6 billion on rural development, Sitharaman said, while unveiling new schemes for states led by two key allies.
To spur employment, it will roll out incentives for companies, including those in manufacturing, along with programmes to improve skills and provide subsidised loans for higher education, Sitharaman added.
India’s official unemployment rate in urban areas is 6.7 per cent, but private agency the Centre For Monitoring Indian Economy estimates it higher, at 8.4 per cent.
Government data this month showed 20 million new job opportunities generated each year since fiscal 2017-18, but private economists said self-employment and temporary farm hiring accounted for much of the figure.
India’s consumer stocks rose 1.5 per cent to a record high.
The government will also maintain spending on long-term infrastructure projects at £102.8 billion, offering long-term loans of £13.9 billion to states to fund such expenditure. The spending plan was unchanged from the interim budget presented in February before the national elections.
Some of these loans will be linked to milestones reached in reform, covering areas such as land and labour, which Sitharaman said the government intended to push in its third term. In a concession to the government’s allies, Sitharaman said it would hasten loans from multilateral agencies for the eastern state of Bihar and the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.
The government plans to cut its fiscal deficit to 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product in 2024-25, below the 5.1 per cent figure in February’s interim budget. It reduced its gross market borrowing marginally to £129.7 billion.
Highlights of the budget:
Job creation
Inflation
Economic growth
Rural development
Urban development
Infrastructure investments
Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…