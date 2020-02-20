India ‘bigger problem’ than China on fighting climate change: Bloomberg

Democratic presidential aspirant and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has said that when it comes to fighting climate change India is bigger problem than China.

He made the statement during his maiden appearance on a Democratic presidential primary debate in Las Vegas.

He slammed Trump’s decision to take the US out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

“Let’s start at the beginning. If you’re President, the first thing you do the first day is you rejoin the Paris agreement. This is just ridiculous for us to drop out,” Bloomberg said,

“In all fairness, the Chinese have slowed down. It is India that is an even bigger problem, but it is an enormous problem. Nobody is doing anything about it,” Bloomberg said.

“America’s responsibility is to be the leader in the world. And, if we don’t, we are going to be the ones that get hurt just as much as anybody else and that’s why I don’t want to have us cut off all relationships with China because you will never solve this problem without China and India, western Europe and America,” the presidential hopeful said.

“The idea of China and their Belt and Road proposal is they are taking the dirtiest coal in the world mostly out of Mongolia and spreading it around the world,” Bloomberg pointed out.