India's top order under scrutiny ahead of Boxing Day Test

A HARD-FOUGHT draw in Brisbane has provided the Indian team with some relief and renewed hope that their underperforming top order will improve in the remaining two Tests of the series against Australia.

India managed to escape defeat in the third Test at the Gabba, which was affected by rain, despite being in trouble at 74-5 in reply to Australia’s 445. Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial performance and a 47-run last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid the follow-on.

With the five-match series level at 1-1, India now turn their focus to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. However, the inconsistency of the top order remains a significant concern. In five completed innings so far, India have managed an opening stand of more than 12 runs just once.

The standout opening partnership came in Perth, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul shared a 201-run stand to set up India’s victory in the series opener. Poor starts in the other innings have resulted in three scores below 200, including two in the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism ahead of the Melbourne Test, saying conditions there might suit the batters better. "Whatever happened today, it gave us confidence ahead of Melbourne," Sharma said. "We’re aware we have to start from scratch, conditions are different there, and the ball may not move as much."

Rohit has been struggling with form, having scored just one fifty in his last 13 Test innings. After missing the first Test, he has returned as a middle-order batter but has managed a highest score of 10 in three innings. "I have not batted well, there is no harm in accepting that," Rohit said.

India need to win both remaining Tests to qualify directly for the World Test Championship final. Australia, meanwhile, require two wins and a draw from their next four Tests to secure their spot.

Shami ruled out

Seamer Mohammed Shami will not feature in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to swelling in his left knee, the BCCI confirmed.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads," the statement read.

Concerns over practice pitches

The Indian team has raised concerns over the uneven bounce of the practice pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which led to an injury scare for skipper Rohit Sharma.

MCG curator Matt Page defended the pitches, stating that standard protocols had been followed.

Konstas prepares for a possible debut

Australia’s Sam Konstas is preparing for a potential debut in the fourth Test.

The 19-year-old said advice from Shane Watson, encouraging him to "back himself and be fearless," has boosted his confidence.

(With inputs from agencies)