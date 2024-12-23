Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

India's top order under scrutiny ahead of Boxing Day Test

With the five-match series level at 1-1, India now turn their focus to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

India-openers-Getty

India managed to escape defeat in the third Test at the Gabba, which was affected by rain, despite being in trouble at 74-5 in reply to Australia’s 445. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 23, 2024
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A HARD-FOUGHT draw in Brisbane has provided the Indian team with some relief and renewed hope that their underperforming top order will improve in the remaining two Tests of the series against Australia.

India managed to escape defeat in the third Test at the Gabba, which was affected by rain, despite being in trouble at 74-5 in reply to Australia’s 445. Ravindra Jadeja’s crucial performance and a 47-run last-wicket partnership between Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah helped India avoid the follow-on.

With the five-match series level at 1-1, India now turn their focus to the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. However, the inconsistency of the top order remains a significant concern. In five completed innings so far, India have managed an opening stand of more than 12 runs just once.

The standout opening partnership came in Perth, where Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul shared a 201-run stand to set up India’s victory in the series opener. Poor starts in the other innings have resulted in three scores below 200, including two in the Adelaide Test, which Australia won by 10 wickets.

India captain Rohit Sharma expressed optimism ahead of the Melbourne Test, saying conditions there might suit the batters better. "Whatever happened today, it gave us confidence ahead of Melbourne," Sharma said. "We’re aware we have to start from scratch, conditions are different there, and the ball may not move as much."

Rohit has been struggling with form, having scored just one fifty in his last 13 Test innings. After missing the first Test, he has returned as a middle-order batter but has managed a highest score of 10 in three innings. "I have not batted well, there is no harm in accepting that," Rohit said.

India need to win both remaining Tests to qualify directly for the World Test Championship final. Australia, meanwhile, require two wins and a draw from their next four Tests to secure their spot.

Shami ruled out

Seamer Mohammed Shami will not feature in the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to swelling in his left knee, the BCCI confirmed.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI medical team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads," the statement read.

Concerns over practice pitches

The Indian team has raised concerns over the uneven bounce of the practice pitches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which led to an injury scare for skipper Rohit Sharma.

MCG curator Matt Page defended the pitches, stating that standard protocols had been followed.

Konstas prepares for a possible debut

Australia’s Sam Konstas is preparing for a potential debut in the fourth Test.

The 19-year-old said advice from Shane Watson, encouraging him to "back himself and be fearless," has boosted his confidence.

(With inputs from agencies)

bordergavaskar trophyboxing day testmelbourne cricket groundsam konstasworld test championshipindia vs australiaaustralia vs india

Related News

up-police
News

Indian police kill three Sikh separatist militants

INSET Zakir Hussain playing Tabla. Photo courtesy Asian Arts Agency
Art & Culture

Musicians and fans mourn tabla maestro Hussain

More For You

Champions Trophy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier stated that all matches involving India in the eight-team event would be played outside Pakistan. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

PAKISTAN has selected Dubai as the neutral venue for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

The decision was announced on Sunday by officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Keep ReadingShow less
Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy will include teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. (Photo: Getty Images)

India to play Champions Trophy matches on neutral ground

INDIA will play their matches in next year’s Champions Trophy on neutral ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday. This decision follows India’s refusal to travel to tournament host Pakistan, citing security concerns and political tensions.

The ICC’s announcement resolves a month-long standoff after India informed the council that it would not send its team to Pakistan. In response, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which initially rejected a hybrid hosting model, agreed to the use of neutral venues. The specific locations for these matches have not yet been announced.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brisbane Test

Rain disrupted the match regularly, making a result other than a draw unlikely after India avoided the follow-on late on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Third Australia-India Test ends in a draw at Brisbane

THE THIRD Test between Australia and India at Brisbane concluded in a draw after bad weather interrupted play on the final day, leaving the series tied at 1-1.

India, set a target of 275 for victory, were 8-0 when early tea was called due to poor light.

Keep ReadingShow less
R Ashwin

Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking 537 wickets at an average of 24.00, making him India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests after Anil Kumble (619). (Photo: Getty Images)

R Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

INDIA's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing an end to a career spanning over a decade.

The 38-year-old made the announcement after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akash-Deep-Bumrah-Getty

When Bumrah and Akash Deep came together, India still required 33 runs to make Australia bat again at the Gabba, where rain delays continued to disrupt play. (Photo: Getty Images)

Bumrah, Akash Deep partnership helps India avoid follow-on at Gabba

INDIA's Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep combined for an unexpected 10th-wicket partnership on Tuesday, helping the team avoid the follow-on during the third Test against Australia in Brisbane.

The match now appears to be heading for a draw.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications