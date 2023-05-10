In his first state visit to US, Modi to affirm ‘deep and close partnership’

The invitation is significant as it comes at a time when both India and the US are seeking to garner support in response to China’s increasing assertiveness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with US President Joe Biden (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

The White House announced on Wednesday (10) that US president Joe Biden will be hosting India’s prime minister Narendra Modi for a state visit on June 22.

This visit is set to reinforce the strong and extensive partnership between the two nations, the statement added.

It represents the highest level of diplomatic reception at the White House and will serve to enhance the shared dedication of both countries to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region, as stated in the official statement.

Despite concerns regarding human rights and democratic regression in the most populous nation globally, this visit signifies the prioritization of strengthening ties between the US and India.

Modi’s government has been widely accused by political opponents and rights groups of using the law to target and silence critics.

It will be the first state visit by Modi to the US. He visited Biden at the White House in 2021, but as part of the Quad summit bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

This time India is understood to have pushed for the pomp of a full state visit. The trip will include a state dinner.

The visit will also strengthen the two countries’ “shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space,” the White House statement continued.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change, to workforce development and health security,” it said.

Modi visited Washington in September 2021 at the invitation of president Biden for a bilateral meeting and also attended the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit.

He will join Biden and his counterparts from Australia and Japan at a summit of the Quad leaders in Sydney on May 24 that is expected to focus on implications of the Ukraine conflict and the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific.

Before travelling to Australia, Modi is likely to visit the Japanese city of Hiroshima to attend the annual summit of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies which is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 21.

President Biden will attend the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima as well as the Quad summit in Sydney. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi met President Biden on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia in November last year.

The two leaders also met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Germany in June, 2022 and before that in May on the sidelines of the Quad Leaders Summit in Tokyo.

