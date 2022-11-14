Website Logo
  • Monday, November 14, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Imran, Sharif shower praise on ‘brave’ Pakistan after World Cup heartbreak

“Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance…” tweeted Prime Minister Sharif.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 8, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and cricket great Imran Khan led tributes to Pakistan’s valiant fight in Sunday’s Twenty20 World Cup final against England saying the country was proud of the team led by Babar Azam.

Pakistan made a lion-hearted effort to defend a below-par total of 137-8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but was dealt a body blow when pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi injured himself while taking a catch and eventually hobbled off the field without completing his quota of four overs.

Jos Buttler’s England prevailed by five wickets at the MCG to claim their second T20 World Cup title but Pakistan’s never-say-die attitude drew praise from fans that included the country’s top politicians.

“Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance…” tweeted Prime Minister Sharif.

“We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament.”

Pakistan, at the same MCG 30 years ago, had beaten England in the final of the 50-overs World Cup under Khan’s inspiring leadership.

The cricketer-turned-politician was happy at least Babar’s team showed the same fighting spirit.

“I know the country has suffered a heartbreak because we had hoped we’d win the World Cup,” Khan said in a video shared by Dawn newspaper.

“Win and loss are part and parcel of the game. I used to tell my team to fight till the last ball, try your best…They fought really hard till the end.”

Former all-rounder Khan said Afridi’s injury had a major bearing on the outcome of the final.

“No one can do anything about that and unfortunately it happened at a time when the match was at a very important stage and Shaheen could have made a difference.”

Another former captain, Waqar Younis, said Pakistan could be proud of their display in Australia.

“Chin-up boys! You guys made us all very Proud. Better Luck next time,” he tweeted.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Suella Braverman signs pact with France to tackle illegal migration
News
Popular dietary supplements may increase cancer risk: Study
News
Ugandan high commissioner Nimisha Madhvani presents letters of credence to King Charles III
Sports
Confident that this group can lift World Cup: Matthew Hayden to Pakistan team
News
‘Local hero’ Indian-Origin Sikh volunteer wins Australian of the year award
News
I will put my name in this month’s IPL auction: Adil Rashid
News
40 per cent of Londoners could default on their rent: Poll
News
‘It’s behind me’: Imran Khan takes a U-turn on ‘US conspiracy’ claim
UK
Teens sentenced for racially motivated attack on Asian couple in Thornaby
News
Mukesh Ambani enters race to bid for English football club Liverpool: Report
News
What is anaemia as Olivia Attwood forced to quit I’m A Celebrity?
News
T20 WC: ‘Big Match Stokes’ powers England to second title win, beat Pakistan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW