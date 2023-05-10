Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Khan faces court after arrest prompts riots in Pakistan

Local media reported two deaths in clashes, while police said at least 150 people had been arrested

A policeman (R) throws a stone towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran blocking a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is scheduled to appear in a special court located at the police headquarters in the capital city, where he will address allegations of corruption on Wednesday (10). His unexpected arrest triggered widespread violent protests throughout the country.

Khan’s detention comes after a prolonged period of political turmoil and was executed shortly after the influential military criticised the former international cricketer for accusing a senior officer of being involved in a conspiracy to assassinate him.

As a result of their anger, certain protesters directed their outrage towards the military, setting fire to the residence of the corps commander in Lahore and besieging the entrance to the army’s general headquarters in Rawalpindi, a city known for its military presence.

Pakistan politicians have frequently been arrested and jailed since the country’s founding in 1947, but few have so directly challenged a military that has staged at least three coups and had ruled for more than three decades.

In Peshawar, a mob razed the Chaghi monument — a mountain-shaped sculpture honouring the location of Pakistan’s first nuclear test.

Several memorials to service members killed on active duty were also vandalised.

Police fought pitched battles with supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in cities across the country for hours on Tuesday (9) night.

Tempers appeared to have cooled on Wednesday morning but there was a huge security presence across the capital, particularly outside the so-called police lines where the special court will convene.

Authorities also ordered schools closed across the country and continued restricting access to social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

“At a time we are already struggling to feed our children, further uncertainty has been created,” Farooq Bhatti, a van driver, told AFP in Rawalpindi Wednesday morning.

“The violence will not serve anyone… everyone will be affected… but I doubt the decision makers care.”

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice chairman of the PTI, urged supporters to keep protesting in a “lawful and peaceful manner”, adding party lawyers would file multiple appeals and petitions against Khan’s arrest.

Khan’s lawyers were told on Wednesday to wait outside the police HQ compound from where they would be escorted to the makeshift court.

“No PTI senior leader or lawyer knows about Khan’s conditions. We are denied access to him,” lawyer Faisal Hussain Chaudhry told AFP.

“Will there be any justice under the shadow of guns?”

The case that led to Khan’s arrest on Tuesday was brought by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Pakistan’s top anti-corruption body, which said he had ignored repeated summons to appear in court.

Khan has faced dozens of charges since being ousted in April, a tactic analysts say successive Pakistan governments have used to silence their opponents.

He could be barred from holding public office if convicted, which would exclude him from elections scheduled for later this year.

Khan’s arrest came a day after the military warned him against making “baseless allegations” after he again accused a senior officer of plotting to kill him.

The rebuke late Monday underscored how far Khan’s relations have deteriorated with the military, which backed his rise to power in 2018 but withdrew its support ahead of a parliamentary vote of no confidence that ousted him last year.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Imran Khan arrest: PTI supporters storm Pakistan Army headquarters
News
Sunak expands role of pharmacies to cut GP waiting times
News
Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court over corruption charges
INDIA
15 die as bus crashes off bridge in India
News
Man lynched for ‘blasphemy’ after Imran Khan’s party rally in Pakistan
News
Indian engineer among nine killed in Houston mass shooting
INDIA
22 dead after boat topples over in Kerala
INDIA
Three dead after MiG jet crashes in India
INDIA
Indian vice president urges students to counter narratives against country
News
Street parties, concert held to mark historic coronation
HEADLINE STORY
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
News
Pomp and protests as UK poised for first coronation in 70 years
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW