Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court over corruption charges

Khan was taken into custody at a court in Islamabad in a corruption case, local broadcaster Geo TV reported

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Pakistan security forces arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday (9), his aides said, in a dramatic move that threatens fresh turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Geo TV reported that cricketer-turned-politician Khan was arrested in connection with a corruption case.

Footage of the arrest shared by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party showed scores of security personnel in riot-control gear whisking Khan away in a van.

Fawad Chaudhry, Khan’s aide, said in a video message that the court premises was “attacked” by security forces who arrested Khan.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the arrest.

Khan’s graft case is one of more than 100 cases registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.

In most of the cases, Khan faces being barred from holding public office if convicted, with a national election scheduled for November.

Khan’s party previously vowed to ramp up protests upon his arrest, which analysts say would add to the struggles of a government already hobbled by an economic crisis that has left the nuclear-armed country on the brink of default.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

Political infighting is common in Pakistan, where no prime minister has yet fulfilled a full term and where the military has ruled for nearly half of the country’s history.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
15 die as bus crashes off bridge in India
News
Man lynched for ‘blasphemy’ after Imran Khan’s party rally in Pakistan
News
Indian engineer among nine killed in Houston mass shooting
INDIA
22 dead after boat topples over in Kerala
INDIA
Three dead after MiG jet crashes in India
INDIA
Indian vice president urges students to counter narratives against country
News
Street parties, concert held to mark historic coronation
HEADLINE STORY
King Charles III crowned in historic ceremony
News
Pomp and protests as UK poised for first coronation in 70 years
News
Coronation: King Charles and Britain will look to future
News
Sunak on Charles’ coronation: No other country could do it
News
Local elections 2023: Sunak ‘disappointed’ as Starmer eyes victory
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW