Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

Named “Imperial Global India,” the hub will be set up as an office to build research partnerships between Imperial and leading Indian universities and research centres.

Imperial College to launch hub in Bengaluru to boost UK-India innovation ties

Imperial College, London

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 17, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

LONDON’s Imperial College will set up a hub in Bengaluru in southern India to strengthen scientific, education and innovation links between the two countries, college president Hugh Brady said.

Named “Imperial Global India,” the hub will be set up as an office to build research partnerships between Imperial and leading Indian universities and research centres.

It will also work to create closer ties with businesses and government, and boost innovation, Brady added.

The official launch will take place on May 21.

“We are opening a number of global hubs such as in San Francisco, Singapore and Accra. They are not branch campuses. They help us work in countries where we have a strong track record of working together,” Brady said.

Through the India hub, Imperial will work on joint projects that match the UK-India Technology Security partnership in telecommunications, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotech and important minerals. Professors Sanjeev Gupta and Elena Dieckmann will lead the new facility.

Gupta studies earth science and has researched rivers and early civilisations in the Ganga basin. He also studied groundwater levels with researchers from the Indian Instituute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Dieckmann studies biomaterials and recycling. She is currently working with Indian researchers to find new uses for old solar panels in buildings.

“Both academics will spend time in India to work with partners. Having a presence on the ground allows us to build better relationships and show Indian students the chances to visit Imperial, and for our UK students to visit India,” Brady added. “We are particularly excited about developing more joint PhD programmes in areas where India has great strength and which are already important for Imperial and the UK.”

uk-india tiesimperial global indiaimperial college london

Related News

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

EU-Getty
Asia

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu
Entertainment

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

More For You

sonia and rahul gandhi

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Getty Images

India opposition says graft charges against Gandhis are political

INDIA's main opposition party, the Congress, has said that corruption charges filed against its senior leaders are politically motivated.

The federal Enforcement Directorate (ED) has charged party leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi in a case that dates back several years.

Keep ReadingShow less
US-India-iStock

India’s exports to the US increased by 11.6 per cent to £64.9 billion (USD 86.51 billion) in 2024-25, from £58.1 billion (USD 77.52 billion) in 2023-24. (Photo: iStock)

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

THE UNITED STATES was India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade amounting to £98.9 billion (USD 131.84 billion), according to government data.

In the same period, India's trade deficit with China increased to £74.4 billion (USD 99.2 billion).

Keep ReadingShow less
tulip-siddiq-getty

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tulip Siddiq denies Bangladesh corruption charges after arrest warrant

LABOUR MP Tulip Siddiq has denied corruption allegations after reports emerged that Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) had issued an arrest warrant against her. Siddiq is the niece of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s former prime minister who was deposed in August.

Siddiq stepped down as the economic secretary to the treasury in January this year. At the time, she said her family connections were becoming a “distraction” to prime minister Keir Starmer’s government.

Keep ReadingShow less
bihar-rains-ani

The IMD expects more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over central and eastern India through Monday. (Photo; ANI)

Heavy rain kills more than 100 in India and Nepal

MORE than 100 people have died since Wednesday due to heavy rainfall across parts of India and Nepal, according to officials. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast further rain in the region.

On Wednesday, the IMD issued warnings for various weather conditions, including heatwaves in western India and thunderstorms in central and eastern areas. The monsoon season in the region usually begins in June.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tahawwur Rana extradited from US lands in India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrests Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, immediately after his arrival at IGIA , following his successful extradition from the US, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/NIA)

Tahawwur Rana extradited from US lands in India

A Pakistan-born Canadian citizen wanted for his role in the deadly 2008 Mumbai siege landed in New Delhi on Thursday (10) after his extradition from the US, Indian law enforcement said.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, 64, arrived at a military airbase outside the Indian capital under heavily armed guard, and will be held in detention to face trial.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc