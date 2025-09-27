Immigration drives second-largest annual UK population growth in 75 years

Highlights:

UK population grew by 755,300 to 69.3 million in the year to mid-2024

Net international migration accounted for 98 per cent of growth

Births exceeded deaths by 16,239, but natural change was negative in Scotland and Wales

Net migration has since declined to 431,000, ONS figures show

THE UK population grew by 755,300 in the year to mid-2024, reaching an estimated 69.3 million, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This was the second-largest annual increase in more than 75 years, driven mainly by immigration.

Net international migration accounted for 98 per cent of the growth. An estimated 1,235,254 people immigrated to the UK, while 496,536 emigrated, resulting in net migration of 738,718. Births exceeded deaths by 16,239, with 662,148 births and 645,909 deaths recorded.

ONS said population growth was fastest in England at 1.2 per cent, compared with 0.7 per cent in Scotland, 0.6 per cent in Wales and 0.4 per cent in Northern Ireland. Natural change was negative in Scotland and Wales, where deaths outnumbered births. The proportion of people aged 65 and over continued to rise across the UK.

The ONS noted that net migration has since declined, with updated data showing it fell to 431,000 last year. The reduction was linked to fewer non-EU nationals arriving on work and study visas and more departures of people with study-related visas.

Nigel Henretty of the ONS said: “The UK population has increased each year since mid-1982. The rate of population increase has been higher in recent years, and the rise seen in the year to mid-2024 represents the second largest annual increase in numerical terms in over 75 years. Net international migration continues to be the main driver of this growth, continuing the long-term trend seen since the turn of the century.”

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, said: “The Labour government are continuing the Boriswave and our lives are all getting poorer because of it. Only Reform will control our borders.”