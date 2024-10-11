India and Nigeria lead work-related migration to the UK

In the year to mid-2023, the UK population grew by two million, reaching 68.3 million, driven primarily by net international migration.

London Heathrow Airport’s information sign at terminal five. (Photo: iStock)

By: EasternEye

INDIA and Nigeria have emerged as the leading sources of work-related migration to the UK, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Despite a negative natural change, where deaths outnumbered births by 16,300, the population increase was largely attributed to non-EU nationals coming to the UK for work.

In 2023, 423,000 people arrived in the UK for work, up from 277,000 in 2022, with nearly half of these migrants coming from India and Nigeria, The Times reported. Many of these migrants have taken up roles in the health and social care sectors, which have seen significant demand.

Additionally, the number of dependants accompanying long-term work visa holders outpaced the number of main applicants.

New immigration rules introduced by the previous Conservative government, such as bans on bringing family members and higher salary thresholds for skilled workers, took effect this year. However, their impact on migration trends has yet to be fully measured by the ONS.

Last year, 85 per cent of migrants to the UK were from non-EU countries, with India contributing 250,000 migrants, Nigeria 141,000, China 90,000, Pakistan 83,000, and Zimbabwe 36,000, the newspaper reported.

EU net migration has been negative since 2021, following the end of free movement due to Brexit.

While most migrants arrive legally, the Home Office recorded 36,704 irregular arrivals in 2023, 80 per cent of whom came by small boats.