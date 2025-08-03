More clashes, arrests at immigration protests

Skip to content
 
In London, rival groups gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in the Barbican area. Clashes broke out before police intervened.

March for Remigration

Far-right Britain First party co-leaders Paul Golding (front row CL) and Ashlea Simon (front row CR) lead supporters on an anti-immigration 'March for Remigration' calling for mass deportations, in Manchester, on August 2, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeAug 03, 2025
FRESH clashes erupted at anti-immigration protests across the UK on Saturday, with police reporting several arrests.

In Manchester, demonstrators demanding mass "remigration" gathered for a march organised by the far-right group Britain First. They were met by anti-racism groups, leading to brief clashes before police separated the two sides, according to an AFP journalist at the scene.

"Send them back, don't let them in -- just stop them coming in, we've got hotels full of immigrants and we've got our own homeless people in the streets begging for food but nowhere to live," said protester Brendan O'Reilly, 66.

Counter-protester Judy, a 60-year-old retired nurse, said she joined the rally "because I don't want to see people full of hate on the streets of Manchester."

"Do they want them all to go back or is it just people with brown skin? I suspect it's just people with brown skin that they want to re-migrate," she added.

In London, rival groups gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in the Barbican area. Clashes broke out before police intervened.

The Metropolitan Police said on X that officers cleared a junction where counter-protesters had assembled in breach of set conditions. "There have been nine arrests so far, with seven for breaching Public Order Act conditions," the force added.

Similar incidents have taken place across the UK in recent weeks, including in Epping, north-east London.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
