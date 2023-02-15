Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

‘Imagine a company like YRF could not make him a star’: Aditya Chopra on brother Udhay Chopra’s failed acting career

The Romantics is streaming on Netflix.

Uday Chopra (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who has always protected himself from the media, recently appeared in Netflix’s docuseries The Romantics, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and his banner Yash Raj Films in the history of Indian Cinema.

During the conversation, he shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star. “One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family.”

He further added, “My brother is an actor, and he is not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He is the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, which has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star.”

In conclusion, he said that only the audience has the power in showbiz to make someone a star. “Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else.”

Towards the end of the documentary, Aditya added, “Yes, if you are born into a film family, there’s no doubt that there could be an easier into getting an audition or a break. But it stops there.”

He added, “They loved him in comedy, but he didn’t want to do comedy. He probably realised on his own that this is not for me because I am not going to be able to find the kind of success that I want.”

The Romantics is streaming on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note as Jodhaa Akbar clocks 15 years
Entertainment
Dream Girl 2 asset receives a lot of appreciation; fans flood Ayushmann Khurrana and Ektaa…
Entertainment
Vadh conquered the hearts and is now trending in global top10 on Netflix
Entertainment
I don’t want to be in a box and just flow: Kriti Sanon
Entertainment
I know I will be good at it: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Entertainment
How Shah Rukh Khan perfected his stammer in Darr
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan teams up with Endemol Shine India to co-produce and star…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan reveals what he gifted wife Gauri Khan on their first…
Entertainment
Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra’s legacy, salutes his contribution to presenting the country’s beauty…
Entertainment
Naiyo Lagda continues the legacy of melodious chartbusters of Salman Khan – Kamaal…
Entertainment
Tamanna Bhatia calls Prabhas’ hospitable nature ‘INSANELY MAGNETIC’ – deets inside
Entertainment
‘Fall in love,’ says Kangana Ranaut in a cryptic post as she shares…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW