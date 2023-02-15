‘Imagine a company like YRF could not make him a star’: Aditya Chopra on brother Udhay Chopra’s failed acting career

Uday Chopra (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra, who has always protected himself from the media, recently appeared in Netflix’s docuseries The Romantics, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra and his banner Yash Raj Films in the history of Indian Cinema.

During the conversation, he shared his opinion on his brother Uday Chopra not becoming a star. “One of the things that people tend to ignore, is that every person who comes from a privileged background is not successful. I can articulate it without mentioning other people. I can just articulate it by mentioning my own family.”

He further added, “My brother is an actor, and he is not a very successful actor. Here is the son of one of the biggest filmmakers. He is the brother of a very big filmmaker. Imagine a company like YRF, which has launched so many newcomers, we could not make him a star.”

In conclusion, he said that only the audience has the power in showbiz to make someone a star. “Why could we not do it for our own? The bottom line is, only an audience will decide ‘I like this person, I want to see this person’. No one else.”

Towards the end of the documentary, Aditya added, “Yes, if you are born into a film family, there’s no doubt that there could be an easier into getting an audition or a break. But it stops there.”

He added, “They loved him in comedy, but he didn’t want to do comedy. He probably realised on his own that this is not for me because I am not going to be able to find the kind of success that I want.”

