‘I’m taking Hindi classes’: Anya Chalotra on her British-Indian heritage

The actress currently plays Yennefer in Netflix’s The Witcher.

Anya Chalotra (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Witcher, one of the biggest fantasy series ever produced, returned for its third series last week. Netflix premiered its first five episodes on June 29, with episodes six through eight slated to release on July 27.

The Witcher boasts an impressive cast, including Anya Chalotra, who plays Yennefer, a character that leaves behind a neglected childhood to become the most formidable sorceress ever trained at the magical academy of Aretuza.

The 26-year-old was born to an Indian father and an English mother and is extremely proud of her dual heritage.

In one of her recent interviews, Chalotra opened up about visiting India in 2019 and meeting his paternal relatives in the Indian state of Punjab.

“It completely got me,” the actress told the publication. “It was very special to go with my dad. He got to show me Pathankot, where so many of my aunties and cousins still live. They’ve been keeping up-to-date with our lives and we stay abreast of theirs. Even though we had never met, we became so close so soon. It was everything I had expected Indian culture to be—where your cousins are actually like your siblings.”

Chalotra aims to keep nourishing her roots in India and has, in fact, started taking Hindi classes to improve her command of the language. “I’m taking Hindi classes! I kid you not, I grew up on Bollywood. It was a way for my dad to show me his culture. There was a song from every cult movie—Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Main Hoon Na, Veer-Zaara—that I learned and performed for my family at some point.”

