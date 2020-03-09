IIG named top hospitality company in UK for undergraduates

THE Integrity International Group (IIG) has been named the top medium-sized hospitality company for the 2020-2021 Undergraduate Scheme at the National Undergraduate Employability Awards, beating British Airways, Samsung and Toyota, a company statement said.

The award, powered by RateMyPlacement.co.uk, recognises the company which has more than 250 employees and employs 3-20 students on an undergraduate placement, internship, vacation scheme or insight. As many as 65 companies have been qualified for this year’s award.

The selection process was solely based on the reviews submitted on the platform by students who have completed placements, internships, vacation schemes and insights within the 2018 – 2019 academic year.

Students commented on how they felt during their employment, the level of support they received and responsibility they were trusted with and the organisation’s overall offering, the conduct of management teams and company values, the statement further said.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Matharu, the IIG develops a growing portfolio of businesses and collaborative partnerships providing an array of services ranging from hospitality and property to technology, arts, sports and in the third sector.

Teddy Conjamalay, Chief People Officer commented: “Our placement programme offers students an opportunity to put all of their classrooms learning into practice whilst gaining new and valuable skills and on the job practical experience”

“We support our students to gain knowledge, experience, understanding of a multi-faceted industry and the ability to build confidence in a productive environment”.

The company offers students professional and certified training programmes, activities to boost creativity, opportunity to attend educational workshops or talks delivered by industry professionals, weekly company emails sharing the best industry knowledge, as well as cross-department internal training from technology to sales and marketing.

According to the company, the student placement programme involves immediate responsibility, hands-on experience combined with on the job cross-training and development in functional areas, rewarding drive and determination, said the company.