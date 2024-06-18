FOOTBALL

Igor Stimac sacked as head coach of India’s men’s football team

Stimac took charge of the Indian team in 2019 after Stephen Constantine’s departure. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has sacked Igor Stimac as the head coach of the senior men’s football team after a disappointing run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Stimac, who became head coach in 2019, was granted an extension by the AIFF last year.

India failed to reach the third round of the World Cup qualifiers following a 1-2 defeat against Qatar in their final second round match.

“Noting the disappointing outcome of the Senior Men’s National Team’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification campaign, the members unanimously agreed that a new Head Coach would be best placed to take the team forward,” the AIFF stated.

“A notice of termination has been issued to Mr Stimac by the AIFF Secretariat, and he stands relieved of his obligations with immediate effect.”

Stimac, 56, was part of the Croatian team that reached the semifinals of the 1998 World Cup. He took charge of the Indian team in 2019 after Stephen Constantine’s departure.

During Stimac’s tenure, India won four major trophies, including two SAFF Championships, one Intercontinental Cup, and a Tri-Nations Series.

