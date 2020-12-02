“If I get a chance, I’d like to practice with them”, says Abhishek Bachchan ahead of Amazon Prime’s ‘Sons of the Soil’ premiere

By: Mohnish Singh







Abhishek Bachchan, who received a rousing response for his performance in Anurag Basu’s latest directorial Ludo (2020), is up for a new game. The actor and his team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, are gearing up for the release of their much-awaited docuseries Sons Of The Soil on Amazon Prime Video.

The unscripted, raw, and unfiltered docuseries takes viewers right into the mix, giving them a never seen before angle into the lives of the team players, coaches, management and their hard work for every match, etc.

While promoting the show, the actor and team owner Abhishek Bachchan revealed that how he loves getting involved with the squad and, sometimes, even ends up training and playing a game or two with them.







Quiz the actor if he has ever trained with them, he reveals, “Absolutely, if I get a chance, I would like to practice with them sometimes, I mean am nowhere near as good as them but they indulge me and I love to practice with them, play with them.”

It makes one wonder if the audience will also get a see Abhishek trying his hands at Kabbadi in the upcoming series. The wait is about to be over on December 4 when Amazon Prime Video brings to life the exciting and pulsating docuseries to viewers’ homes. Sons Of The Soil promises to be a great watch, so don’t miss it.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently waiting for the digital premiere of his next film The Bigg Bull. Produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, the film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. He also plays the lead character in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bob Biswas, which is a spin-off of Vidya Balan’s successful film Kahaani (2012).







Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.





