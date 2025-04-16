Skip to content
10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these characters had viral potential written all over them.

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these 10 iconic characters were this close to landing their own spin-offs, but never did

Pooja Pillai
Apr 16, 2025
Some TV characters don’t just steal scenes, instead they hijack the spotlight and refuse to let go. These are the sidekicks who outshone the leads, the villains we secretly rooted for, and the oddballs who made us laugh harder than anyone else. Yet, despite their brilliance, they never got the spin-off they deserved.

From chaotic con artists to deadpan queens, here are 10 unforgettable characters who should’ve headlined their own shows and why fans are still begging for them.

1.Dwight Schrute (The Office)

Rainn Wilson’s beet-farming, bear-defeating Assistant to the Regional Manager was this close to getting The Farm, a spin-off about Schrute Farms’ chaotic B&B life. Picture it: Dwight battling bedbugs, training his son to be a warrior, and fending off Angela’s judgemental glares. A mockumentary goldmine cancelled before it even began.

2.Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Parks and Recreation)

The human embodiment of a glitter explosion, Jean-Ralphio (Ben Schwartz) was a walking disaster with “spin-off” written all over him. A Catch Me If You Can-style comedy about his scams, fake deaths, and toxic synergy with sister Mona Lisa? The worst idea? Hardly. Ben Schwartz has expressed openness to revisiting the character, though no official plans have been announced.

3.Omar Little (The Wire)

The whistling, shotgun-toting Robin Hood of Baltimore was TV’s most charming antihero. A prequel exploring his early days robbing drug lords, navigating the streets, and living by his own moral code? That’s a show HBO should’ve greenlit.


4.April Ludgate (Parks and Recreation)

Aubrey Plaza’s deadpan anarchist was a cult favourite. A spin-off following her FBI career or her and Andy’s hilariously dysfunctional parenting would’ve been dark, weird, and perfect.

5.Lafayette Reynolds (True Blood)

Nelsan Ellis’ sassy, fearless medium and vampire-blood dealer was the show’s breakout star. A New Orleans-set prequel diving into the wild past including voodoo, underground deals, and sass for days would’ve been legendary.

6.Spike (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

James Marsters’ snarky, soulful vampire had centuries of backstory to mine: Victorian poet, chaotic villain, reluctant hero. A Spike: Blood & Poetry spin-off? Fans would’ve lined up faster than he could say, “Out for a walk… bitch.”

7.Schmidt (New Girl)

Max Greenfield’s high-strung, turtleneck-loving businessman was comedy gold. A Schmidt & Cece rom-com spin-off, bringing his neurotic charm and confidence, would’ve been the perfect follow-up. Fans have discussed the idea on forums, expressing interest in seeing Schmidt in a more centred role.

8.Negan (The Walking Dead)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s bat-swinging villain turned antihero was too compelling to leave behind. Fortunately, fans got their wish with The Walking Dead: Dead City, a spin-off series that premiered in 2023, following Negan and Maggie's journey into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The series has been renewed for a second season, set to premiere on May 4, 2025.

9.Luna Lovegood (Harry Potter)

Evanna Lynch’s whimsical conspiracy theorist was a total fan favourite. A Luna & the Crumple-Horned Snorkack adventure series; part X-Files, part magical road trip, would’ve been pure, quirky joy. Fans have long imagined Luna as a magical researcher travelling the world to solve mysteries.

10.Gina Linetti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Chelsea Peretti’s narcissistic, chaos-loving goddess deserved her own Gina Takes Manhattan influencer satire. Imagine her “advising” CEOs, crashing elite parties, and documenting it all for social media. Iconic. Peretti left the show after season 6, but fans continue to clamour for more Gina content.

The spin-offs that got away

Some characters are so vivid, they don’t just live in their shows but haunt them, leaving fans wanting more. While we got gems like Frasier and Better Call Saul, these 10 icons were left in the spin-off graveyard.

So, who tops your list? A Creed Bratton crime thriller? A Tormund Giantsbane wildling comedy? But if there’s one thing TV taught us, it’s that the best characters never really say goodbye.

