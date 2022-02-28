Website Logo
  • Monday, February 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

ICICI Bank’s UK arm facilitates home loans in India for diaspora

ICICI Bank UK says non-resident Indians, overseas citizens of India and persons of Indian origin based in the UK can avail home loans to buy residential and commercial properties in India without travelling to the south Asian country.

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

ICICI BANK UK said it is facilitating home loans in India through its parent ICICI Bank for the Indian diaspora based in Britain.

According to it, non-resident Indians (NRIs), overseas citizens of India (OCIs) or persons of Indian origin (PIO) based in the UK, can avail home loans to buy residential and commercial properties in India without travelling to the south Asian country.

ICICI Bank has also enabled its online platform for salaried NRI customers to get a provisional sanction letter digitally.

The online platform provides customers “an opportunity to avail competitive interest rates and discounted processing fees”, the bank said in a statement.

It claimed the currency conversion rate between Pound Sterling and the Indian rupee now is “much better for a rupee buyer” than a year ago, which “further weighs in favour of buyers living in the UK”.

ICICI Bank UK said it has a dedicated team based in Britain to assist homebuyers looking to avail a home loan in India.

Customers can get in touch with ICICI Bank UK PLC branches or visit its website www.icicibank.co.uk, it added.

ICICI Bank is the second-largest Indian private sector lender by market capitalisation and the fifth most valuable Indian entity listed on exchanges.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
TRS Foods celebrates National Chilli Day
SRI LANKA
Fuel prices raised in Sri Lanka as energy crisis worsens
INDIA
India allows up to 20 per cent FDI in LIC: Sources
INDIA
India pays Cairn £780m to settle retro tax dispute
UK
Barclays’ profit quadruples on recovery
UK
Sunak extols lower taxes as UK tax burden heads for 70-year high
UK
Sanjeev Gupta moves high court to reclaim Dunkerque aluminium smelter
INDIA
Financial viability important for starting new overseas flights: Vistara
INDIA
LIC IPO: Investors fret over govt control of insurer
UK
Report: Women comprise 40 per cent of board members of top UK companies
EUROPE
India-made drugs dominate illegal imports in Switzerland
UK
Hinduja Global wins UK Health Security Agency contract
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz to lead Zindagi original Mrs…
ICICI Bank’s UK arm facilitates home loans in India for…
Queen is a ‘fan’ of grandmum in The Kumars at…
India abstains on vote to call emergency UN General Assembly…
Stranded Indians in Kyiv asked to move to railway station…
Vidyut Jammwal to debut as host with Discovery’s India’s Ultimate…