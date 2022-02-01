Website Logo
  • Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Business

ICICI Bank UK PLC to facilitate home loans in India for Indian diaspora based in the UK

By: Eastern Eye Staff

ICICI Bank UK PLC is now facilitating home loans in India through its parent, ICICI Bank Ltd India (ICICI Bank), for NRI (Non Resident Indians)/Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)/ Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) based in the United Kingdom (UK). 

With ICICI Bank’s India home loans, NRIs/OCI/PIO living in the UK can avail home loan to buy properties in India (residential as well as commercial) without travelling to India.

ICICI Bank India has a portfolio of pre-approved properties, accessible online on www.home.icicibank.com that makes the selection process easy and efficient. ICICI Bank UK PLC has a dedicated team based in the UK to assist homebuyers who are looking to avail a home loan in India. Customers can also transfer their existing loan from other lenders to ICICI Bank or avail a loan against their existing property.

ICICI Bank has also enabled its online platform for salaried customers (applicable to NRIs) to avail a provisional sanction letter digitally, in just a few clicks. The online platform provides customers an opportunity to avail competitive interest rates and discounted processing fees.

Currently, ICICI Bank’s interest rates in India are competitive and developers too are offering lucrative deals and schemes on properties.

The currency conversion between a Pound Sterling and Indian Rupee is at present much better for a Rupee buyer as against a year ago, which further weighs in favour of buyers living in the UK.

All of these factors make it a great time for NRIs to purchase their dream home or expand their real estate portfolio in India.

Customers can get in touch with ICICI Bank UK PLC branches, or can also visit their website www.icicibank.co.uk or drop an email at [email protected] to request a call back.

This article has been contributed by Mr Pratap Singh, Head, Retail Banking – UK & Europe, ICICI Bank UK PLC.

