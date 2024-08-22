ICC seeks new female director following Indra Nooyi’s departure

Nooyi became ICC’s first independent woman director in 2018

Indra Nooyi (Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) is seeking a new female independent director following the conclusion of Indra Nooyi’s six-year tenure last month.

Nooyi, who joined as the ICC’s first female independent director in 2018, has completed her full term.

In addition to this, the ICC will soon appoint a new chairman, as current chairman Greg Barclay has opted not to pursue a third term.

The ICC board is already on the lookout for a high-profile figure akin to Nooyi, who was a highly respected leader in the corporate world.

“The board of directors shall elect one individual who must be a female and who must meet the Director Eligibility Criteria to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusivity interests in the sport of Cricket are appropriately represented from time to time, and such individual so elected shall be a Director (the “Independent Director”),” the ICC statute makes clear.

A source close to the all-powerful ICC Board was asked about the exact criteria for the appointment and he said that it could be any woman of eminence – be it from corporate world or sports.

“It could be anyone who has contributed in sports, business or in general. Just for example, it could be a Meg Lanning, a Charlotte Edwards or someone powerful from business community. Basically anyone who is eligible and person of eminence with contribution to sport,” the source said.

The Independent Director will be elected for a first two-year term by the Board of Directors from a list of at least three recommendations provided by the Nominations Committee. She will also be eligible to vote during the chairman’s election. (PTI)